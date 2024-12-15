Texans TE Undergoes Emergency Surgery Before Dolphins Game
The Houston Texans are playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, but they will be doing so without one of their playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
Texans tight end Cade Stover was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday night with an "illness" but reports from KPRC 2 reporter Aaron Wilson revealed more details about what's actually going on.
Stover, a rookie out of Ohio State, was dealing with appendicitis and had to undergo emergency surgery on Saturday night. Therefore, he won't play in the team's game against the Dolphins.
Here's a look at who else won't be playing for the Texans today against the Dolphins: defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, defensive end Jerry Hughes, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, wide receiver Steven Sims.
The most notable inactive is Scruggs, who is likely out for multiple weeks with a foot injury. This means Tytus Howard will slide to left guard while rookie second-round pick Blake Fisher will replace at right tackle.
For the Dolphins, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Ethan Bonner, wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, former Texans offensive lineman Kendall Lamm, tight end Jack Stoll and running back Jeff Wilson are inactive.
