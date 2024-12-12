Houston Texans Release Second Injury Report Before Miami Dolphins Game
The 8-5 Houston Texans are now a bit refreshed after their bye week has come and gone. Their focus is now geared towards the Miami Dolphins as they look to use the latter half of their schedule to secure an AFC South division title once again, and they look on par to do so as they've got a two-game lead.
The Dolphins aren't going to win their division -- as the Buffalo Bills have the AFC East locked up -- which means their playoff hopes are razor thin. Still, they're finding their stride a bit more as of late as Tua Tagovailoa helps that team significantly.
Ahead of the Texans' matchup against the Dolphins, here is their second injury report of the week:
- S Jalen Pitre, shoulder
- OL Juice Scruggs, foot
Limited Participant:
- DT Foley Fatukasi, foot
- G Kenyon Green, shoulder
- LB Christian Harris, calf
- LB Jamal Hill, knee
- RB Joe Mixon, rest
The Texans' injury report changed a bit. Many limited participants on Wednesday were good to go on Thursday, with Jamal Hill and Joe Mixon being added to the report, though the star running back is just on there with rest.
As mentioned yesterday, Juice Scruggs will miss a couple of games, at least, while Jalen Pitre is out for the season -- two big blows for the Texans.
