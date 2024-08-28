Why Houston Texans Cut Former Dallas Cowboys' WR
The Houston Texans had arguably the league's deepest receiver group in the NFL, and they ended up keeping seven for their initial 53-man roster.
Even with seven receivers, they still had to part ways with Noah Brown, who will likely be picked up early on the waiver wire or free agency by another receiver-needy team. However, the team's depth made it to where the Texans had no choice but to move on.
"For one, the Texans have a loaded receiver room after the offseason's trade for Stefon Diggs. Brown would be a solid WR3 on many rosters, but he was unlikely to earn significant playing time behind Diggs, Nico Collins and second-year receiver Tank Dell," Knox writes. "Secondly, the Texans must be pleased with the progress of Dell, who suffered a season-ending leg fracture in Week 13 last season. Dell has appeared on track to return to pre-injury form and had a 34-yard touchdown reception in Week 2 of the preseason. The release of Brown pretty much confirms that Houston has no qualms about Dell's early-season availability or his ability to remain an impact receiver in his second season."
READ MORE: Houston Texans Finalize 53-Man Roster For 2024 Season
The Texans likely sought a trade for Brown, but they probably didn't find a deal they liked enough to accept. While losing Brown isn't ideal, the Texans have seven receivers they are happy with as they move into the regular season.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Release Former First-Round Pick Cornerback
• Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reveals RB Strategy
• Houston Texans DB Out for Season After Injury vs. Los Angeles Rams