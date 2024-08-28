Texans Daily

Why Houston Texans Cut Former Dallas Cowboys' WR

The Houston Texans had to make a difficult decision by cutting Noah Brown.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans had arguably the league's deepest receiver group in the NFL, and they ended up keeping seven for their initial 53-man roster.

Even with seven receivers, they still had to part ways with Noah Brown, who will likely be picked up early on the waiver wire or free agency by another receiver-needy team. However, the team's depth made it to where the Texans had no choice but to move on.

"For one, the Texans have a loaded receiver room after the offseason's trade for Stefon Diggs. Brown would be a solid WR3 on many rosters, but he was unlikely to earn significant playing time behind Diggs, Nico Collins and second-year receiver Tank Dell," Knox writes. "Secondly, the Texans must be pleased with the progress of Dell, who suffered a season-ending leg fracture in Week 13 last season. Dell has appeared on track to return to pre-injury form and had a 34-yard touchdown reception in Week 2 of the preseason. The release of Brown pretty much confirms that Houston has no qualms about Dell's early-season availability or his ability to remain an impact receiver in his second season."

READ MORE: Houston Texans Finalize 53-Man Roster For 2024 Season

The Texans likely sought a trade for Brown, but they probably didn't find a deal they liked enough to accept. While losing Brown isn't ideal, the Texans have seven receivers they are happy with as they move into the regular season.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Release Former First-Round Pick Cornerback

• Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reveals RB Strategy

• Houston Texans DB Out for Season After Injury vs. Los Angeles Rams

• Former Dallas Cowboys Star Praises Houston Texans WR

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News