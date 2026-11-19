The Houston Texans have their first primetime game of the 2026 season on tap for Thursday night as they'll be tasked with a big matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, a team they've already faced once this season but came up short in a 17-19 defeat back in Week 3.

Houston will hope that they can change the end result this time around in Week 11, thus claiming their fourth win on the season, and getting back on track after last weekend's brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns.

And for a select few players around the Texans' roster, they've got an opportunity to not just claim a bounce-back win, but also stamp their name in the books for either a franchise record or potentially to make some NFL-wide history.

Let's take a look at the four names on the Texans' roster who could be closing in on some historic milestones against the Colts on Thursday Night Football:

QB C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks downfield to pass Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With 54 passing yards against the Colts, C.J. Stroud would surpass former Texans quarterback David Carr (13,391) for the third-most passing yards in franchise history.

Stroud actually isn't too far off from moving further up the Texans' all-time passing leaders leaderboard either. With just over 1,200 passing yards, he'll take over Deshaun Watson's 14,539 total passing yards that he accumulated in his four years with the franchise.

If he stays on pace with his 273.6 passing yards per game logged this season, he'll hit that mark in five games. On Thursday night, however, he'll almost certainly navigate his way into that top three, further cementing his legacy with the Texans in just his fourth season with the team.

WR Nico Collins

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) reacts after a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one reception on Thursday night, Nico Collins would surpass wide receiver Kevin Walter (326) for the fourth-most receptions in franchise history.

Coming off of one of his best games of the season so far against the Browns––having hauled in nine receptions out of his 16 total targets for 94 yards and a touchdown––there's little reason to believe he won't get at least one catch to come his way, especially against a beaten-up Colts secondary.

But that's not all that Collins will be striving for against the Colts. With one receiving touchdown, Collins would surpass former Texans tight end Owen Daniels (29) for the third-most touchdown receptions in franchise history.

DE Will Anderson Jr.

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) runs onto the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one tackle for loss against the Colts, Will Anderson would become the sixth player since tackles for loss began being tracked by the NFL to record at least 40.0 sacks and 60 tackles for loss in their first four seasons.

If Anderson is able to reach that mark, he'd be joining some elite company consisting of Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Ware, and of course, former Texans edge rusher and Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt.

Anderson has only had three games this season in which he hasn't recorded a tackle for loss. Last time the Texans faced the Colts, Anderson tied his season-high in tackles for loss with three, alongside 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

S Calen Bullock

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one interception on Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, Calen Bullock would tie former Texans safety Andre Hal (12) for the fifth-most interceptions in franchise history.

And it wasn't long ago that Bullock shined for a career performance with the primetime lights shining on him. During his last Thursday Night Football game vs. the Buffalo Bulls in 2025, Bullock recorded two interceptions and one forced fumble en route to a 23-19 Texans victory.

This season, Bullock currently leads all Texans defenders in total interceptions (2), and will certainly be hungry to add to his total against Daniel Jones, who currently leads all quarterbacks in interceptions (12) through 10 weeks.

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