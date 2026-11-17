The Houston Texans' backfield is setting up to look a bit different than usual heading into their Week 11 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

During the Texans' latest contest against the Cleveland Browns this past weekend, Houston's lead in the backfield, Woody Marks, wound up suffering a concussion that would lead to him leaving the game in the third quarter, and thus be put in concussion protocol for the week ahead.

And on a short week before facing the Colts on Thursday Night Football, there's little to no chance that Marks will be able to give it a go. Concussion protocol typically takes one to two weeks for players to clear, and with only a few days of preparation, Marks won’t have much of a lengthy timeline to bank on.

So what can we expect from the Texans' running back room heading into Week 11 without Marks in the picture? Let's break the situation down.

David Montgomery Trending Towards a Return in Week 11

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Texans have been without their veteran counterpart to Marks, David Montgomery, dating back to Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, signs continue to point towards his return to the field coming as soon as this week against the Colts.

Montgomery was a full participant in the Texans' team practice on Friday before facing the Browns, and was deemed a full participant during Houston's walkthrough on Monday ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup.

While his participation during the Texans' upcoming two practices will be a better indicator of whether or not he'll be able to play, a couple more full participations would be a pretty solid sign that his return will be in play for Week 11.

And if that's the case, you can expect Montgomery to claim a vast majority of the Texans' work in the backfield, perhaps just simply taking the role that Marks has when healthy; someone logging around 16 rushes per game, gets work in the passing game, and is on the field for upwards of 70% of the offensive snaps.

Emari Demercado Set to Be Texans' RB2

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans running back Emari Demercado (21) runs during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Montgomery is good to go and Marks is out, that places Emari Demercado in line to take the Texans' RB2 role, just as he has for the past couple of weeks that he's been signed while Montgomery has been sidelined.

Through the past two games, Demercado has seen an average 27% snap share on the offensive end, along with 6.5 carries and one reception per game.

So while Montgomery claims about three-fourths of the reps in the backfield, and most of the work on the goal line, Demercado will likely claim the remainder as a change-of-pace back, and still get his fair share of opportunities.

Dare Ogunbowale Gets Another Practice Squad Call Up?

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (23) congratulates wide receiver Nico Collins (12) after his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With just three running backs on the active roster, and one of those in Marks likely not suiting up for Thursday, it puts the Texans in a situation where they'll be best served to bring another running back onboard for this game against the Colts, even if just a short-term depth plug-in.

And the name who makes the most sense to be that short-term depth option is Dare Ogunbowale, who was cut from the active roster earlier last week as the team signed Nikko Remigio to the 53-man, but was then re-signed to the practice squad in time for their matchup against the Colts.

Considering the Texans still have two more call-ups to use on Ogunbowale as a part of the practice squad, it would make sense for Houston to use one more of those for Week 11 while Marks is absent, and give Ogunbowale work as a part of their special teams unit, with a few looks on the offensive end as well.

Over the past three weeks, the Texans have given Ogunbowale an average of 10 offensive snaps per game, but have only given him one carry and two receptions over those appearances. Expect more of the same this week, in the event he is indeed called up from the practice squad.

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