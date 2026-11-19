The Houston Texans have a must-win matchup on tap against the Indianapolis Colts for Thursday Night Football.

Houston's back is against the wall with a 3-6 record. They’re coming off a brutal loss this past weekend against the Cleveland Browns. Another loss to the 3-7 Indianapolis Colts might just be a death sentence for any hope at a similar rise up the standings in the second half of the season like they saw in 2025.

So the pressure is on for this Texans team to bring the heat on Thursday night. And when taking a step back to see what both sides will be working with in this game, there's be good reason to feel optimistic about Houston's chances to come away with a win on their home field on a short week.

And really, a lot of those positive feelings for the Texans' chances might be because of what we could expect from Will Anderson, who could have a serious opportunity to put together one of his best individual performances of the season so far.

Why Will Anderson Could Dominate the Colts on TNF

Of course, any time that Anderson takes the field for the Texans, he's prone to have a dominant individual performance. There's a reason he currently leads the league in total sacks after 10 weeks of the season.

But there's a clear route for Anderson to really have a night to remember against the Colts, which not only comes because of the situation on the Texans' defensive line, yet also due to what Indianapolis’s offensive line is shaping up to look like on Thursday night.

For one, the Texans will be without Danielle Hunter for a second straight game with a hamstring injury.

With that in mind, Jadeveon Clowney is due to claim Hunter's starting reps and likely be on the field for a little over 75% of the defensive snaps, while Anderson will continue in his usual role as the head of the snake for Houston's pass rush.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by. Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last weekend against the Browns, Anderson was in the same situation. Without Hunter, he finished the game with four total tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. A pretty solid game for his standards. But against the Colts, there could be room for even more out of the Texans' All-Pro.

That's due to the absences that the Colts will be dealing with on their offensive front. Both of their starting tackles, Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis, will be sidelined due to injury, and thus potentially places Charlie Heck and Matt Goncalves in line to start on the left and right side of Indianapolis's line, respectively.

Heck has yet to see a single offensive snap for the Colts this season. Goncalves, while a respectable right guard, has only moved outside to right tackle for 59 total snaps this season.

That sets up a golden opportunity for Anderson––and really, the rest of the Texans' pass rush––to take advantage of a major mismatch, even if they are without Hunter as a part of the equation.

The last time the Texans faced off against the Colts in Week 3, we saw Houston's defensive line combine for four total sacks, while Anderson saw 2.5 go his way. This time, it wouldn't be shocking to see Anderson have a repeat performance of such a stat line, or simply have a better night altogether.

And if that does happen to come to fruition, it becomes pretty hard to imagine Houston not being able to split their season series against the Colts in a must-win primetime matchup.

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