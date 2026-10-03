3 Texans Predictions for How Week 4 vs. Cowboys Plays Out

The Houston Texans have a pivotal Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on tap for this weekend.

It's undoubtedly the Texans' most important game of the season thus far. Houston is winless after three weeks, facing the same 0-3 hole they fell into at the start of last year, and they now come up against a potent Cowboys offense who's trying to improve from a bleak 1-2 themselves.

There's a chance this game ends up as one of the best matchups of this week's NFL slate as a whole. And in the midst of the Texans' Week 4 action, we know there's bound to be a few unforeseen outcomes that wind up going down throughout Sunday.

With that in mind, let's sort through a batch of three bold predictions on how the Texans could see their Week 4 game against the Cowboys unfolding:

Woody Marks Overtakes David Montgomery in Touches & Yards

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since David Montgomery went off for his three-touchdown day in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, he hasn't been able to see close to the same production in the weeks to follow. That's in part due to offensive line play and negative game script, but Montgomery certainly hasn't shown the same level of power and impact.

Handing Woody Marks more opportunity, however, could offer the Texans an added level of explosiveness that this run game can certainly benefit from. Three weeks into the season, Houston ranks in the bottom three of the NFL for total rushing yards, which is even worse than how they finished in 2025.

Marks scored his first touchdown of the season against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, and now has a chance to build on that momentum further in Week 4. Houston could utilize him notably as a runner and in the passing game, and hope that he can offer a level of quickness, explosiveness, and production that Montgomery hasn't.

Nico Collins Sees Over a Dozen Targets

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) signs autographs after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans are getting Nico Collins back this weekend after a two-week absence kept him from stepping onto the field in Weeks 2 and 3. He's officially off the injury report after Friday, and he's expressed his excitement to get back on the field and put his hamstring issue behind him.

And this offense certainly missed Collins' presence in the time that he was out. The receiver room lacked the real potent downfield threat and reliable set of hands that C.J. Stroud benefits immensely from in the passing game, and the only real playmaker to step up was tight end Dalton Schultz in Week 2.

So the Texans might try to get the most out of Collins in Week 4 with the hope that their offense can rebound with his increased involvement. How involved might he be in Houston's offensive game plan? I think 12 targets might very well be in play. And as long as Stroud's pass protection is on point, those targets could lead to a massive game on Collins' part.

Will Anderson Has Another 2+ Sack Day

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a play during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Anderson finally came alive for a Defensive Player of the Year-level performance in Week 3 against the Colts. A season-high 2.5 sacks on Daniel Jones, paired with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble with a fumble recovery.

Perhaps that standout performance is a sign of things to come. And in Week 4, Anderson has a perfect opportunity to feast once again. He has a matchup against Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele, who hasn't exactly proven to be exemplary three games into the year.

PFF places Steele at a 56.1 overall grade (57th/70 eligible tackles) through his first three starts of this season, as he has recorded two penalties, one sack, and four pressures. In his toughest matchup of the season against Anderson and the Texans defense, it could be a task that's simply too tall to handle.

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