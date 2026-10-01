What Texans WR Nico Collins Said Ahead of Potential Return vs. Cowboys

The Houston Texans have been without one of their most important pieces on the offensive side of the ball for the past two weeks, as wide receiver Nico Collins has been sidelined with a lingering hamstring injury.

After suffering a reported grade 1 hamstring strain in practice ahead of Week 2's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Collins has been out of the mix for this Texans offense; taking a big hit to Houston's production on that side of the ball knowing that he's C.J. Stroud's favorite target.

And with Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys on the horizon, combined with the Texans falling to 0-3 after the first three weeks, Collins' pending return has become more important than ever. Because if Houston is without their top receiver for a third week, it could mean trouble for this offense.

However, signs appear to be pointing in the right direction for Collins to play against Dallas. Not only was he a limited participant for the second-straight practice on Thursday, but he also seemed very confident about his chances to play once the weekend rolls around when speaking to the media.

Nico Collins Confident for Return in Week 4 vs. Cowboys

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) and wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Week 4's game against Dallas, Collins spoke about how he's been taking the process of rehabbing his hamstring injury throughout the week, noting the issue is "in the past" and that he's ready to play this week.

"Doing my maintenance rehab, it's all about how you feel," Collins said ahead of Week 4, via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "I know what I gotta do on the field on Sundays. I know what the team needs me to do, so it's all about how I'm feeling, and what I need to do to execute and play an entire game."

"I'm glad I'm back on that field now. So, stuff in the past. It is what it is, over with. I'm back now, and I'm ready to play this week."

Collins certainly was not eager to miss any time for this Texans offense. Especially after a strong start to the year in Week 1 vs. the Buffalo Bills, where he recorded seven receptions, 75 yards, and a touchdown. An immediate absence the next two weeks from a practice injury does sting just a bit.

At the same time, Collins is ready to put the injury troubles behind him moving forward into the season, and getting back on the field with his teammates.

"It's always hard to miss games. You don't want to be out there on the sideline. You want to be out there with your brothers," Collins continued. "When you know how much time you've put in... you want to go out there and execute and have fun. But, stuff be unfortunate sometimes. Got to take it on the chin like a man and keep stepping."

What Nico Collins Said About His Matchup With Joey Porter Jr.

Collins might also have his hands full this weekend with one of the league's recent stars on the move, as cornerback Joey Porter Jr. could be making his official Cowboys debut against Houston after being shipped out from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday.

Having matched up with Porter Jr. once already during the Texans' latest Wild Card win over the Steelers–– and being limited to just three total catches–– Collins knows firsthand the type of talent Houston will have on their hands within the Dallas secondary.

"Yeah, yeah, he's a great corner, man," Collins said on Porter Jr. "You know, everybody's great in this league, man. That's a big pick up for them."

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, while a tougher matchup than expected for Collins to face in his first game back healthy, he's clearly ready to take on any defender facing off on the opposite side of him, no matter what caliber they are.

"I'm excited with any matchup, man. I feel like anytime I step on that field, my teammates, man, and run through that ton of that tunnel with that 12 on my back, man. Nothing's against you. There's no better feeling than that"

Collins will see his gameday injury status further clarified against Dallas after the Texans' final team practice on Friday, when their official injury report is then released.

Based on his tone from here, though, it seems more likely than not that Houston's WR1 will be back in the fold after a two-week absence. And that's great news for all involved.

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