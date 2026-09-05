3 Texans Who Are Bound to Get Back Onto 53-Man Roster This Season

The Houston Texans made several noteworthy practice squad signings following their decisions to cut down this roster to just 53 players last week; a large chunk of which were players that the team had just recently released, therefore keeping them in the building, just in a lesser fashion.

However, for some of those players who now rely on the Texans' practice squad, there's a good chance that their tenure down there could be short lived.

General manager Nick Caserio has been outspoken about using the team's practice squad as a tool to keep talent in the building outside of just 53 names. And by doing so, the Texans can call up anyone on that 16-man group at a moment’s notice, do so three times a season, and if they run out, sign them to a traditional roster spot if they perform well.

So who on the Texans' roster could have the best chance of seeing that practice squad elevation throughout the season?

A lot of it is situation-dependent. If the Texans need depth at a particular position, a certain player might then become a more favorable bet to see that call-up than others. But on paper, these three players feel like the best candidates to be either called up or simply signed to the 53-man roster throughout the 2026 season.

WR Lewis Bond

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It felt like as the Texans got deeper into training camp, sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond was an easy name to plug into the 53-man roster. Especially after Houston's wide receiver room got thinner following the recent season-ending ACL injury to Jayden Higgins. Bond felt considerably safe.

Instead, Bond was the most surprising cut in the wide receiver room, and the Texans went with just five wideouts entering Week 1. But with how strong Bond played in camp in the preseason, and Houston's initial investment as a sixth-round pick, he feels like an easy candidate for anyone at this position on the practice squad who could be elevated for a few games.

In the event the Texans see anyone in their receiver room miss time, and especially someone like second-year slot specialist Jaylin Noel, that puts Bond squarely on the radar as someone who'd be worth a spot on the 53-man roster.

And if Bond gets a decent amount of reps and converts in those games he's on the field for, a practice squad placement might be short-lived.

CB Alijah Huzzie

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (28) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huzzie became a frequently-predicted name on the 53-man roster because of the role he was projected to serve on this Texans defense, combined with the fact that he's been in the building as a practice squad signee for a year already.

Last season, he played two games in Houston to log an interception and a pass deflection, each coming in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts. Huzzie fit in as a smaller, backup nickel corner who could work well behind Jalen Pitre in the Texans' nickel-heavy scheme, and potentially get work on special teams in the process.

But Houston went in a different direction by rostering just five corners and three safeties following last weekend's moves. Now, rookie Kamari Ramsey is projecting as the most likely bet to be in that backup nickel role.

Still, Houston made sure to retain Huzzie as someone who can fill that backup nickel and special teams role later down the line, and likely will if a defensive back on the 53-man, or especially Pitre, misses time. For now, though, he's someone Houston feels safe slotting into one of their practice squad spots until extra depth is needed.

RB Jawhar Jordan

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (26) walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans did two eye-catching moves to their running back room. For one, they have just three backs rostered heading into Week 1, which felt like a less likely outcome as opposed to four. But Houston also sent Jawhar Jordan to the practice squad after he felt like the leading candidate to fill their RB3 spot on the depth chart.

Instead, the Texans went with British Brooks; someone who can play special teams, run fullback, and handle carries in the backfield in a pinch. Still, though, Jordan proved last season that he might be the third-most talented runner Houston has in the building, as he was the team's first 100-yard rusher from 2025 thanks to his Week 15 performance vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

It's not often you see teams’ rosters just three running backs over the course of a regular season. If the Texans decide they need any extra depth, Jordan will be the first name they look to, considering he's in the exact same position he was last season before the team called him up for his breakout against Arizona.

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