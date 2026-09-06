3 Texans Whose Roles Are Changing the Most From Last Season

The Houston Texans' roster, while looking even better on paper than things did entering 2025, still has a ton of similarities and returning players from last year's group after the moves they've made throughout this most recent offseason.

And within those returnees to the Texans' roster, there are a select few that are primed to have a much-different looking role on the team than they did last year––whether that be in the form of seeing more snaps coming their way, or perhaps even less.

Some obvious big names, whether it be the likes of C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, or Will Anderson Jr., are going to fill in their usual key roles that they would in any given season. But for these three players in particular, they could be heading towards a much different season for one reason or another:

Woody Marks | RB

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texans second-year running back Woody Marks probably won't be getting the same type of opportunities he did in the backfield as he did for his first year in Houston, which came as a result of veteran Joe Mixon unexpectedly missing the entire 2025 season with a foot injury. With him out, Marks was elevated into a lead back role.

Marks led the Texans' running back room in carries, rushing yards, and total touchdowns. However, with David Montgomery being the new runner in the mix and slated to be the RB1, it'd be pretty surprising to see Marks fall into a same result for a second-straight year.

But even as Marks transitions to that change-of-pace, third-down back, that's a role he could plug into pretty seamlessly and benefit everybody offensively–– including Marks.

Marks can utilize his explosiveness and receiving upside more in passing situations, while Montgomery fills in at the goal line and as a between-the-tackles runner. That plan can hope to piece together a better result for the Texans on the ground as a collective; a group that ranked in the bottom 10 of the NFL in 2025.

Jaylin Noel | WR

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Texans 2025 third-round pick Jaylin Noel was largely slotted into a special teams role as a returner as opposed to being a focal point offensively. He had 60 combined kick and punt returns across the season, yet logged just 26 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

Noel should be seeing those offensive numbers on the upwards trend for next season, though. The slot specialist wideout saw some of his primary competition in Christian Kirk depart to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this summer, and Jayden Higgins will also be down for the entire season with an ACL injury.

The Texans are going to not only need a wideout to step up in that slot role, but also as someone who can complement Nico Collins as a reliable No. 2 while Higgins is sidelined.

Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson could compete for those targets as well. Yet, Houston has more invested into Noel as a third-rounder just last year, and he's come off an extremely productive offseason as well.

Noel, if he gets the boost in his opportunities as expected, feels like the most probable bet to see a breakout in that receiving room.

Jake Andrews | C

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) in action during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the midst of the Texans' offensive line reformation from last offseason, it would be veteran Jake Andrews who would be entrusted as Houston's starting center for the entire 2025 season; a role he played decently in, despite some struggles that showed up in the postseason that may have prompted the front office for a change.

The Texans are now looking primed to start free agent signing Evan Brown as their Week 1 center, while first-round pick Keylan Rutledge fills in next to him at left guard. It's a bit of an unexpected outcome for Houston's offensive line competition, leaving guys like Andrews and more interestingly, Wyatt Teller, in the second unit.

Andrews still made his way onto the 53-man roster, though, and is someone that the Texans clearly still trust as someone who can sub in as a backup center, if need be.

There is a chance that if Evan Brown were to ever miss time, Rutledge would be the one switching over to center while Teller slots in at left guard, thus leaving Andrews still without a direct role in getting snaps. However, the Texans deciding not to outright cut him is telling that they clearly see Andrews as a serviceable piece of their offensive line depth..

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