Texans' Starting Center Race Has a Surprising Front-Runner

The Houston Texans' offensive line has gone through some shuffling across the past few months.

Not only through the free agency market when bringing in big names like Wyatt Teller or Braden Smith, but also through the draft, as the Texans doubled up on interior offensive linemen in first-rounder Keylan Rutledge and fourth-rounder Febechi Nwaiwu.

However, despite the multiple moves made within the Texans' trenches to bring in new talent in all areas , there's one tenured name who's been in the building who sticks out as the early front-runner to claim the Week 1 starting center role: Jake Andrews.

Jake Andrews is Front-Runner for Starting Center?

According to Landry Locker, Andrews has been seen as "in the driver's seat" to be the Texans' starting center through the first three days of OTAs, while Rutledge shifted around to all three spots on the interior.

"It does appear that Jake Andrews is your starting center, and it did feel like Evan Brown was getting more center reps," Locker said. "It did feel more like Rutledge was a guard. This is early. That is kind of his comfort zone, but he did play all three [interior spots]. Much to the dismay of some, Jake Andrews appears to be in the driver's seat for the starting center job."

You don't want to look too deep into offensive line combinations this early into the offseason, especially in the OTAs period where players aren't even in full pads.

At the same time, seeing Andrews jump out as the clear starting center front-runner might be a bit telling for how this Texans offensive line landscape is shaking out ahead of next season.

There's solid logic behind having Andrews as the first name to claim those starting center reps. Heck, the Texans were confident enough in him for virtually all of the 2025 season to start him in 16 games, as well as two postseason games later down the line.

If Houston wanted to cling onto a sense of continuity upfront from last season, starting the most tenured center in the building would do that.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) attempts to block Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But it does come in as at least a little bit of a surprise decision to see Andrews in line as the top guy on the totem pole instead of someone like Rutledge, who the Texans invested heavily in at the draft by not just using a first-round pick on him, but trading to the 26th pick to secure him over any interior offensive lineman on the board.

There is a chance the Texans put Andrews in front at center while shifting Rutledge around at guard is simply to work the rookie into an NFL offense and at a different position from what he's been accustomed to at Georgia Tech.

After all, Rutledge isn't a natural center. He projects to be a solid one at the next level, but really made a name for himself as a right guard in college.

With Ed Ingram having that spot virtually locked down for the 2026 Texans, it means Rutledge will likely have to adjust to either left guard or center to make an impact from year one. And if Houston feels confident with their current starter in place, at least for year one, he'll have some work to do to climb up that depth chart.

There's still tons of time for Rutledge to make that shift. Over three months are still in-between now and when the Texans will be kicking off their season at home against the Buffalo Bills.

Yet, when that time finally arrives, don't be shocked if you see Andrews as the starting center to begin the Texans' season, while either Rutledge or Wyatt Teller battle for that lingering question mark at left guard.

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