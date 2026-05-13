The Houston Texans are right on the cusp of the 2026 NFL schedule reveal that'll officially showcase how their upcoming 18 weeks of next season will pan out, and when each matchups will take place between September and early January.

The Texans already know which teams are on tap for next year's schedule. But Houston also likely has some ideal sequencing in mind for when they'd like to play those teams, depending on potential weather, playoff, or other important implications.

Let's sort through four items that should be on the Texans' wish list as the NFL schedule is set to be released this Thursday, May 14th.

1. Play Browns, Packers Early On

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after the Texans defeated the Browns in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

There are two cold-weather away games that noticeably stick out on the Texans’ schedule: a road trip to play the Cleveland Browns and going up to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers.

At the wrong time of year, each matchup could have a blizzard inbound––maybe even similar to what they faced in their latest playoff exit up in Foxboro.

For a warm-weather-based team like Houston, having those games conveniently placed at the beginning of their schedule in the months of September and October certainly would work out a bit better than anything later in the calendar.

2. Primetime Matchup vs. Cowboys

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Texans' best home matchup on tap for next season might just be the one against their in-state rivals, the Dallas Cowboys; the same matchup that Houston famously kicked off as their debut game and first-ever win as a franchise back in 2002.

Having this special Texas-centric game on a primetime stage at some point in the year needs to be a priority for the NFL. And in doing so, Houston can have a golden opportunity to prove itself as the top dog in the state in front of millions of eyes.

3. Later Bye Week Than Last Season

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans stands on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Texans' 2025 bye week fell a bit earlier in the calendar, in Week 6, that provided a brief pause after Houston's turbulent 2-3 start. That might've actually helped them find their footing to then go on to their extensive win streak at the end of the year, but it set up for a gruelling second half stretch.

Finding a bye in the sweet spot in the back-end of the calendar––perhaps from Week 10 onward––could be a huge lift towards the Texans being completely juiced for a deep postseason run.

4. A Season Finale vs. Titans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ending Week 18 on an easy divisional win to roll into the postseason is always a good way to cap off a regular season campaign. For the Texans, their best chance of finding that opportunity might just come from a Tennessee Titans matchup scheduled for that last contest in January.

Tennessee does project to be a little bit better this year. They've got a new head coach in Robert Saleh on the sidelines, a new fourth-overall pick in Carnell Tate, and Cam Ward in his second year that inspires a bit more confidence than their 2025 season did.

But of anyone the Texans could be matched up with in the AFC South, the Titans probably offer the best chance of success to roll into the playoffs on a high note.

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