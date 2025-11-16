Texans, Titans Reveal Inactives List for Week 11
The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans have officially unveiled their inactives list for Week 11.
Here's what the landscape is looking like for both sides leading up to kickoff:
Houston Texans Inactives
– QB C.J. Stroud
– S Jalen Pitre
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn
– WR Braxton Berrios
– OT Jarrett Kingston
– OG Ed Ingram
– RB Dameon Pierce
Tennessee Titans Inactives
– S Xavier Woods
– S Jerrick Reed II
– GG Drew Moss
– OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
C.J. Stroud Among Four Texans Starters Inactive vs. Titans
The Texans will have four regular starters officially set to the side for their second meeting against the Titans this year. The biggest of those, of course, is quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is missing his second-straight game while navigating through concussion protocol.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, there's a chance Stroud winds up missing a third game for Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, depending on how his status develops on the short turnaround.
That leaves Davis Mills as his second start for this weekend in Tennessee, and he could be in line for another depending on how the week ahead pans out.
Along with Stroud, other starters in Jalen Pitre, Ka'imi Fairbairn, and Ed Ingram will also be out of the mix with their respective injuries.
Pitre, like Stroud, is still stuck in the NFL's concussion protocol and will have his next chance to suit up vs. Buffalo. Fairbairn is suffering from a quad injury that's kept him sidelined since Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, now giving Matthew Wright another go as the Texans' kicker.
Ingram, Houston's starting right guard for a majority of this season, was listed as questionable heading into the weekend as he still deals with a lingering knee injury. But the Texans' new update now confirms he'll be missing a second-straight week himself.
Titans Upgrade Three Starters of Their Own
The Titans also have a few notable updates in the mix of their inactives list, now confirming that wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, and linebacker Arden Key will all be active and ready to go against Houston.
All three were deemed questionable before the action kicked off in Tennessee, but now, each of their statuses has since been elevated to active, and gives the Titans a welcomed boost on both ends of the field.
Kickoff between the Texans and Titans lands at 12 PM CST, where Houston will have their shot to elevate to a .500 record for the first time this regular season.
