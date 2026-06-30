7 Texans Players Facing the Pressure of Contract Years in 2026

The Houston Texans, throughout a busy and productive offseason, were able to lock up several of their key roster pieces on new deals and extensions to ensure they remain on this roster for the foreseeable future. Guys that were previously entering contract years like Azeez Al-Shaair, Dalton Schultz, and Danielle Hunter were among that group.

But the Texans still have several components of this roster who didn't land a new deal, and now enter a pivotal season to either try to boost their stock heading into next offseason's free agency to get paid elsewhere, or try to make their case for a return to Houston.

Let's take a look at seven names on the Texans roster entering into those contract years for 2026, with the pressure now building for them to have a strong year of production.

Davis Mills, QB

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks to throw the ball before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Mills has proven to be a quality and valued backup for the Texans ever since C.J. Stroud entered the picture back in 2023. He showed just how valuable he can be during his three-game stretch as a starter last season where Houston logged a 3-0 record while he was under center.

But he now enters the last year of his current contract. And while it'll be tough to find significant playing time unless something happens to C.J. Stroud, any and all opportunities will be big for Mills to capitalize on to continue getting looks from opposing teams in need of a veteran signal caller, or perhaps a bigger payday from Houston to be their QB2–– if they're willing to open their checkbook.

Tank Dell, WR

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) walks on the field talking to teammates before the Texans play against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It's undoubtedly a big season on the horizon for Tank Dell in multiple ways. Not only will he be making his return to the field for the first time since his severe leg injury in 2024, but he's also in the last year of his rookie contract.

There's no telling how strong Dell will look in his first year back, or how much the Texans will utilize him as he gets rolling. However, those reps that he does end up getting will be a major tell of whether or not other teams will have interest in paying out a big contract his way, or if Houston has definitive interest in re-signing him.

Xavier Hutchinson, WR

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Another wide receiver in the room who faces a contract year is another 2023 draft pick in Xavier Hutchinson––who's fresh off his best season with the team, where he logged a career high in receptions (35) and yards (428).

But the Texans' receiver depth is getting crowded enough to where the Texans could make Hutchinson expendable come time for the next offseason. Between Nico Collins, their second-year wideouts, and Dell returning into the picture, Hutchinson will have to make a noticeable impact to warrant a significant look from Houston to re-sign him to a second contract.

Brevin Jordan, TE

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Like Tank Dell, Brevin Jordan is fresh off of a two-year injury hiatus this season to try and re-establish himself as the offensive weapon that the Texans brought him in to be. And just like Houston's wide receiver room, this tight end group will have a lot of depth for Jordan to work through to get extensive snaps in the offense.

But with his upside as both a pass-catcher and a blocker, Jordan can find his way up the depth chart in no time as the TE2 behind Dalton Schultz. If he can do that, then he'll find a nice, well-deserved payday his way next offseason.

Trent Brown, OT

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) is introduced before playing against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Brown signed a new one-year, $7 million contract to return to the Texans this offseason. But after this season, he'll be hitting the negotiation table with Houston or another team once again. And depending on what his role looks like in this offense for 2026, he could get another nice deal to come his way.

The Texans will likely be deciding between Brown and offseason signing Braden Smith for their starting right tackle job in training camp. With Brown's tenure and experience in this offense, seeing him elevate into that starting unit wouldn't be totally shocking, and doing so would certainly boost the value of his next contract, if he performs and stays on the field consistently.

Tommy Togiai, DT

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) carries the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston made the big investment of adding Kayden McDonald to their defensive line this offseason with the No. 36 pick on the second day of the draft. However, last year's standout practice squad elevation, Tommy Togiai, cannot be forgotten about––especially as he enters into a contract year from the extension he signed midway through last season.

Togiai was a major bright spot of this defense in 2025 as a stout run defender next to Sheldon Rankins on the interior, and while his competition will be tougher entering this season, it's clear this coaching staff has a clear affinity for him to warrant another big role in his third year with the team.

Henry To'oTo'o, LB

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One of the most notable starters on the Texans' defense entering a contract year is their second starting linebacker next to Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair in Henry To'oTo'o, who's role also becomes even more important this season following the season-ending injury suffered by E.J. Speed.

It could be tough for the Texans to pay out a big deal for To'oTo'o next summer because of the steep bill that'll be due around their defensive unit, paired with the upcoming extension that could be on the horizon for C.J. Stroud. But nonetheless, how he plays this season could dictate a lot of what his value might be on the open market.

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