7 Texans Players to Watch vs. Cowboys as Houston Looks to Escape 0-3

The Houston Texans have a big Week 4 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys right around the corner.

After falling to an 0-3 hole following the first three weeks of the regular season, the Texans now have their backs against the wall here against the Cowboys with all eyes looking towards their first win of the year coming this weekend.

And for the Texans to make that long-awaited first win of the season come to form, it'll rely on a select few players from Houston's end to really hold up their end of the bargain, and post a positive day of production after the first three weeks have been less than exemplary.

With that in mind, let's take a look at seven players on the Texans roster who will be worth the most attention in Week 4 vs. the Cowboys as they look to avoid a lowly 0-4 clip through four games:

David Montgomery | RB

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) rushes the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans need to show that they can have some type of life in their run game after their running backs struggled immensely for the past two weeks.

And a large part of the responsibility for Houston's run game to turn around falls upon the shoulders of David Montgomery, who the team traded for this offseason in hopes he could be a catalyst to their run game, yet he hasn't done much outside of his Week 1 hat trick vs. the Buffalo Bills.

This week is a big opportunity for Montgomery to have a bounce-back performance. He's got a healthier offensive line in front of him, a lackluster Cowboys run defense, and the pressure of an 0-3 record weighing down on the team as a whole.

Nico Collins | WR

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a ball and warm-ups before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Collins is back. And with his return, the Texans finally have a chance for their passing offense to bank on a reliable No. 1 pass-catcher that they haven't had for the past two weeks. And for an offense that's been struggling to generate a ton of traction as a whole, his presence becomes vital.

But just how involved and productive will Collins be in his first game back from his hamstring injury?

The expectation remains that he'll pick things up right where he left off, but he'll also have the task of facing off against the newest Cowboys cornerback, Joey Porter Jr., who will make his debut with Dallas in Week 4 after his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week.

Ed Ingram | OG

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) in action during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the return of Nico Collins against the Cowboys, the Texans are also expected to get back their starting right guard Ed Ingram, who's been sidelined for the past two weeks with a groin injury. And there's a case to be made that his return to the lineup is just as important as Collins.

Ingram is the Texans' best run blocker, and one of their best interior offensive linemen as a whole. Without him in the mix for the past two weeks, you can quickly see how Houston's interior struggled––especially when up against some elite interior defenders. So having him back is huge.

Will Anderson Jr. | DE

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' star edge rusher is coming off of his best game of the season last week against the Indianapolis Colts, putting together an eye-popping statline of 2.5 sacks with three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

And in this game, he'll have to bring a similar dose of firepower to ensure Houston doesn't fall to a lowly 0-4 record that only one team in NFL history has climbed out of to make the postseason.

The Cowboys' right tackle that Anderson will primarily be matched up with on Sunday, Terence Steele, has only allowed one sack throughout the 2026 season so far. But don't be shocked if that number shifts after he meets this elite Texans' defensive front.

Jake Hansen | LB

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will be without both of their regular starters at linebacker on Sunday knowing that Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair is going to miss out with a groin injury, while Henry To'oTo'o still remains on injured reserve with a shoulder issue.

With both linebackers out for Week 4, that puts veteran Jake Hansen next in line to be Houston's starting middle linebacker and green-dot signal caller for the defense. He remains questionable to play leading up to kickoff with a calf injury, but should still be expected to play.

Hansen played well in his supporting role to Al-Shaair last weekend against the Colts, but with another step forward in his responsibilities against a tougher Cowboys offense, it remains to be seen how he holds up.

Wade Woodaz | LB

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) celebrates his 80 yard interception for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans being without both of their starting linebackers will also put fourth-round rookie Wade Woodaz in line for his first career start against Dallas.

Woodaz was one of Houston's highlights during preseason and was the one to step in for Azeez Al-Shaair when he missed time last week against the Colts, so there's a good amount of optimism surrounding how this week could look for him in an expanded role.

However, filling the shoes of Houston's regular starters at the position against Dak Prescott and Co. will be no easy task for the first-year linebacker. So expect to see the Dallas offense pick on Woodaz in coverage when they can, while he'll be expected to hold his own throughout.

Reed Blankenship | S

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) reacts with safety Kamari Ramsey (27) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last three weeks have been pretty up and down for Reed Blankenship. For the first two weeks of the year, Blankenship was viewed as one of the team's biggest disappointments, with many questioning whether or not Houston was right to invest in him on a multi-year contract this offseason in the first place.

Fast forward to Week 3 against the Colts, and Blankenship really stepped up to the occasion, going as far as recording the Texans' first interception on the season at a critical point in the second half–– even if it didn't result in a winning effort.

The task won't get any easier for Blankenship in Week 4. He'll be looking to capitalize on the momentum he's now built up against one of the toughest matchups for any secondary in the NFL against the duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in this Cowboys receiving room.

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