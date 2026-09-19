7 Texans Players Who Must Step Up Amid Injury Woes vs. Bengals

The Houston Texans are dealing with a decent share of injuries on both sides of the ball heading into only the second week of the new NFL season.

Following the release of Houston's final injury report from Friday, the Texans will be without four regular starters who are either out or on injured reserve against the Cincinnati Bengals––Nico Collins (hamstring), Jayden Higgins (knee), Ed Ingram (groin), and Henry To'oTo'o (shoulder)––and will also be without a key depth piece defensively in Jadeveon Clowney (knee).

It makes things just a bit tougher for the Texans this weekend, who are already stuck at 0-1 and eager to escape this weekend back to .500 after their Week 1 disappointment against the Buffalo Bills.

However, the Texans' depleted roster will also naturally create a perfect opportunity for several depth pieces on both sides of the ball to stand out with an expanded opportunity.

Houston's front office has done a solid job of building up their depth chart with serviceable pieces to play in moments like this, and with the amount of absences they'll be dealing with against Cincinnati, there's going to be a lot of depth options to keep an eye on, who could have a notable part in deciding the outcome of their Week 2 matchup.

With that in mind, let's break down seven Texans players who must step up against the Bengals on Sunday in order for this group to level back to 1-1 heading into Week 3:

1. WR Kayshon Boutte

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will be without their primary X-receiver and best explosive threat on the offensive side of the ball in Nico Collins, meaning another set of hands will be bound to fill his snaps and share of targets. Recent addition Kayshon Boutte could be a prime name to look towards in order to find that production.

He's explosive, has been proven to be a starting-level wideout from his previous two years in New England, and had a game to get his feet wet against the Buffalo Bills in which he only saw one catch for 21 yards. He's going to see more work this weekend, so time will tell if he delivers.

2. WR Xavier Hutchinson

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs with the ball after a reception during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another wide receiver who's going to see an increased snap count: Xavier Hutchinson. Without Collins, Jayden Higgins, or Tank Dell able to claim duties as an outside receiver on Sunday, it leaves the likes of Boutte and Hutchinson as the best candidates to take the most reps at the position.

Hutchinson has gradually built up some strong chemistry with C.J. Stroud throughout their past four seasons of being paired with one another, and that could lead to a lot of targets coming his way against Cincinnati.

3. RB David Montgomery

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' running back room isn't dealing with any injuries, thankfully. But they are going to bear a bit more responsibility for the offense's production this weekend, considering they'll be without multiple weapons in their receiver room. Running the ball will become an enhanced priority and puts further weight on Montgomery's shoulders.

Montgomery is riding the hot hand from last week, where in his debut with the team, he became the first Texans player to record three touchdowns since Joe Mixon in 2024. He'll have a clear route to another day with a ton of carries, and potentially, scoring opportunities.

4. RG Wyatt Teller

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Wyatt Teller (75) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston will be without one starter on their offensive line, and he actually happens to be one of their best: run mauler and right guard Ed Ingram will be missing this week against the Bengals due to a groin injury, and could be set to miss more time moving forward.

That puts Wyatt Teller in line to be the next man up. The former Pro Bowler was signed this offseason with the intention of competing for Houston's starting left guard spot, but has now become a bit of a swing guard behind Ingram and Keylan Rutledge. This weekend, though, he'll have his first chance of the year to start pretty quickly.

5. DE Dominique Robinson

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dominique Robinson (97) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's backup to Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, Jadeveon Clowney, will be out due to a knee injury he missed all of the week's practice with. That leaves this defensive line rotation a bit slimmer than expected without him or Kayden McDonald suiting up, but also puts someone like Dominique Robinson in line for a bigger day.

Robinson is the most likely candidate to slide in and claim Houston's EDGE3 reps, as a rotational piece to come in while either Anderson or Hunter are on the sideline. Clowney played around 20 snaps last week and logged a sack in the process, so any similar day from Robinson would be a massive success.

6. LB Jake Hansen

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hansen was the guy who filled in for Henry To'oTo'o as the Texans' weak side linebacker in Week 1 for eight snaps whenever the veteran suffered a shoulder injury in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Now, To'oTo'o is on injured reserve, and thus puts Hansen in a perfect position to see a whole lot more work this weekend as a complement next to Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The last time Hansen started a game in Houston came back in 2024, so there's no doubt a lot is on the line for him to prove.

7. LB Wade Woodaz

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) celebrates his 80 yard interception for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If for any reason Hansen doesn't see the expanded opportunities as expected in the linebacker room without Henry To'oTo'o, that likely means fourth-round rookie Wade Woodaz is the one claiming his reps instead; someone who showed out for a big preseason, but injured his thumb in the middle of August that derailed his status heading into Week 1.

Fast forward to Week 2, though, and Woodaz is healthy and could be the physical, high-upside option the Texans could use in their linebacker room to bank on while they're forced to be without the presence of To'oTo'o for the next month. He didn't get any defensive snaps in Week 1, but that could certainly change against Cincinnati without To'oTo'o for the entire game.

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