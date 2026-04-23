Texans Can't Pass on Rumored Draft Trade With Division Rival

As with the lead-up to any NFL Draft, there's bound to be persisting chatter linking teams to various trades and moves around the board. The Houston Texans have certainly seen their fair share already.

However, when surveying around the league for what the landscape may look like headed into the first round of the draft, there appears to be one particular team–– a division rival of the Texans–– who look to be in the market for a trade into the back end of the first day of action.

It happens to be none other than last season's AFC South winners, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, might be trying to "lay the foundation" for a round one trade, and might even dangle wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in those talks.

"As the draft approaches, we’re told that the Jaguars may be trying to lay the foundation for a potential trade into the bottom of round one. The potential bait could include receiver Brian Thomas Jr," Florio wrote.

Jaguars may be "laying foundation" for a potential trade into bottom of Round 1, per @ProFootballTalk.



Trade bait could include Brian Thomas Jr. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) April 23, 2026

If the talk isn't just draft smoke, there are multiple teams who could fit the mold of a suitor the Jaguars could look into as a potential trade partner.

Their division rivals in Houston, who currently sit with the 28th-overall pick, happened to be one that fall right within that range.

And if the opportunity happened to come across Caserio's phone lines in the war room on Thursday, particularly if those talks included Brian Thomas Jr., it's an opportunity that Houston could pounce on.

Should Texans Check In on Brian Thomas Jr.?

Divisional trades are never too common around the NFL, but this is a unique situation that could make sense if both sides see real value in what they offer in a potential package.

The Texans have already been linked as willing and rumored to move out of their first-round pick at 28th overall, both in a trade up or a trade down opportunity.

Houston has also, just as recently as just days before the first round kicks off, were reported with interest in adding a receiver early in the draft. With four picks in the top 70, they would have ample opportunity to make that happen.

But what if the Texans could kill two birds with one stone?

A move down the board with Jacksonville, combining with the addition of a weapon like Thomas Jr. offers an established, fresh name wideout for a win-now core in Houston who's still one his rookie contract for the next three seasons.

Houston Could Be Perfect Change of Scenery

Sure, Thomas might've not looked like his rookie self last season. He had a combined 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns, averaging career-low receiving stats across the board. However, there's a real case that a new situation outside of Jacksonville could help turn things around.

Thomas a 23-year-old former Pro Bowler who's proven to be a potent chain mover down the field and a redzone threat when he broke onto the scene back in 2024, and will absolutely catch the attention of opposing GMs if truly on the market to try and bring that juice back out of him.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

For the Texans, Thomas could be a great pairing on the opposite side of Pro Bowler Nico Collins, setting up for a potent one-two punch for C.J. Stroud to utilize in a big year four.

Such a push for Thomas to pair next to Collins, along with their depth behind them and a healthy Tank Dell, really starts to set up Stroud with what could be an even better receiver room from 2024, depending on what version of Thomas the Texans could get.

A 28th-pick in the draft is a rich investment for any talent. But if the Texans' top prospects of interest were all off the board by the time they were on the clock in roudn one, a push for Thomas Jr. and a trade down with the Jaguars could add an immediate impact without selecting in the first.

The Jaguars also have four picks at their disposal on the second day of the draft, giving them flexibility to work with the Texans for potential compensation, who have three picks themselves on day two.

There's no telling what Caserio and the Texans truly have in mind as it relates to their plans for round one of the draft. But a push for Thomas Jr. makes a major statement for the offense, and could be a piece to take this roster to another level as a well-rounded force on both sides of the ball in 2026.

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