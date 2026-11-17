The Houston Texans' offensive line looked a tad bit different this past weekend against the Cleveland Browns.

In the midst of Keylan Rutledge's one-game absence due to a stinger that he suffered in Wednesday's practice, the Texans were forced to shuffle around their interior from their typical setup.

Rather than Rutledge settling in at left guard, the Texans decided to start fourth-round rookie Febechi Nwaiwu for his third-ever game in the league. Evan Brown and Ed Ingram took their usual spots at center and right guard, respectively.

So how did the adjusted Texans' offensive line perform?

Well, they've certainly seen better days. But it wasn't because of any lackluster performance from Nwaiwu.

In reality, outside of a costly fourth-quarter holding penalty, the rookie actually held his own by allowing just one total pressure on quarterback C.J. Stroud. The issues actually stemmed elsewhere around Houston's offensive front.

The Texans' Offensive Line Struggles From Week 10

Where the Texans' offensive line really struggled was at their center position.

Starting center Evan Brown allowed six total pressures from the Browns' defensive line, by far the highest on Houston's offensive line throughout the day.

Texans OL pressures allowed today vs Cleveland via @SumerSports.



Aireontae Ersery - 3

Febechi Nwaiwu - 1

Evan Brown - 6

Ed Ingram - 1

Trent Brown - 2



Stroud was pressured 22 times total with many of those being free rushers. — Jacob Barzilla (@JacobBarzilla) November 16, 2026

It's been a bit of a recurring theme for Brown to have left a little more to be desired on a weekly basis. Brown's 49.1 overall grade via Pro Football Focus on the season ranks 30th among 35 qualified centers, while his 45.7 run blocking grade ranks second-lowest among that same group.

Statistically, Brown has been a weak link on the Texans' offensive front throughout most of the season. He's incurred 11 total pressures and three penalties over the first nine games of the season, and was a sizable part of Houston's demise this past weekend against Cleveland to drop them to 3-6.

So where do the Texans go from here? Is there a better starting unit that the Texans could roll with that takes Brown out of the equation and creates an improved five-man front?

How the Texans' O-Line Could Change for the Better

Well, one easy option the Texans could lean into to better their offensive line's production is to continue starting Nwaiwu––who performed well in his first-ever start this past weekend––while shifting Rutledge over to the center spot, who's expected to return from injury in Wek 11.

Rutledge was drafted earlier this year in the first round with the expectation that he could start as Houston's center from day one before he inevitably settled in as Houston's full-time left guard.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Keylan Rutledge (66) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutledge spent most of his time playing right guard during his two previous seasons at Georgia Tech, but ran some center at the Senior Bowl and during the Texans' training camp to show that he's more than capable of having that necessary positional flexibility.

Such a move might give the Texans the necessary upside and security needed upfront for the second half of the season, while also moving off of a weak-link in Brown who has been a replacable-level center in the opportunities he's seen so far.

However, based on the latest presser from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, it seems the team has no plans of pivoting off of their regular five-man front from how they've looked for most of the season.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About Texans' O-Line

Ryan’s was asked during his Tuesday press conference before taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 about whether or not the team would consider any changes on the offensive line.

His response? He's expecting things to look no different than they have when the unit has been fully healthy this season.

"We're rolling with what we have right now," Ryans said of the offensive line. "Guys have done a good job. So we'll continue to keep going with that."

That means, rather than giving Nwaiwu a call-up for his second start on Thursday after a positive debut, Rutledge will be expected to fill back into his typical role as Houston's left guard, while Brown will continue to operate as their center.

Perhaps the Texans' offensive line at full health can have a bit more success against the Colts compared to their lowly performance from this past weekend in Cleveland. At least, that seems to be the hope from Houston's coaching staff.

Considering Houston allowed over a 54% pressure rate against the Browns, they'll have no choice but to improve on their offensive front if they want to find any sustained success moving into the second half of the year.

But if their offensive line continues to stumble in their next game against the Colts' defensive line that hasn't been too inspiring through the first 10 weeks of the season, the chatter surrounding a shake-up on their offensive front will only begin to get louder.

And if there was a shake-up to be made, Nwaiwu feels like the first guy who would get that promotion into their starting five-man front, and hope that he can provide the necessary spark to get this protection to a serviceable level.

For now, the Texans are rolling with the status quo. Only time will tell if such a decision to stand pat will pan out in their favor.

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