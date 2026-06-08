Breaking Down the Texans' Cap Situation Entering Minicamp

The Houston Texans are approaching the next big checkpoint of their offseason ahead of the 2026 regular season: three days of mandatory minicamp that'll be the last time the team has an organized practice until training camp later this July.

But the Texans, even while their current roster continues to get prepared for next season, still have some cap space left on hand after a busy offseason of spending.

In the event Houston wanted to continue being aggressive in building up their roster before the 2026 campaign, they have the funds to do so. But what exactly does their cap situation look like now, just around three months out from Week 1's kickoff?

Let's break it down:

Effective Cap Space: $27.7M

The Texans have a surprising amount of cap space on their hands rolling into next season, ranking eighth in the NFL for effective cap space, according to OverTheCap, and theoretically gives them the flexibility to add one or two more pieces around the edges via free agency, if they so choose.

Those signings likely wouldn't come to fruition until after minicamp. Houston might decide to see what they have in the building as is before looking towards other options in free agency. But at the very least, they have the flexibility to spend on an impactful veteran with a short-term deal.

Active Cap Spending: $215.4M

The Texans actually find themselves towards the bottom of the league in terms of total spending.

Their total cap number on the books is $215.4 million ranks bottom-five amongst the NFL; a range that includes the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets. Pretty impressive considering where Houston stands in terms of roster strength compared to those other teams.

Dead Money: $66.5M

While the Texans do have a good chunk of money freed up ahead of next season, that doesn't withhold them from having a good bit of dead money on the books as well. In fact, they're sitting near the top of the NFL when it comes to their dead money number of over $66 million.

The one name who takes up a good chunk of that dead money number is offensive lineman Tytus Howard, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason to incur a hit of $23 million, which makes up over a third of that $66.5 million total.

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But it's not just Howard where that money stems from. Christian Kirk has a dead cap hit of $11 million due to his previous contract restructure while he was with the Texans, and offensive linemen Shaq Mason and Cam Robinson incur a hit of over $7 million each.

Where Could the Texans Spend Their Cap Space?

Let's say the Texans still have an itch to open the checkbook and get this roster even better. Where could that money be spent around their roster?

Two areas stick out as the most likely options, and both of them lie upon the defensive side of the ball: depth in the linebacker room, and depth off the edge.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio walks on the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The reason for needing additional depth at linebacker is easy to pinpoint. Without E.J. Speed for the season due to quad surgery, the Texans could bring in one more veteran in the room to help fill his spot on the defense.

But off the edge, another veteran could also be a valuable addition when factoring in the departure of Denico Autry and Derek Barnett from earlier this offseason.

Guys like Dylan Horton or Ali Gaye could step up to take the reins of that EDGE3 spot, and so could free agent addition Logan Hall, but one more experienced and reliable veteran could do wonders for this defense.

Regardless of how the Texans approach their cap situation between now and the start of next season, the flexibility is there for Houston to add even more talent to this already-stout roster. Time will tell if they continue their trend of aggressiveness in building up this roster across the offseason.

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