C.J. Stroud's QB Ranking Shows Just How Much He Needs to Prove

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has seen a wide range of opinions regarding his place among NFL signal-callers since his ugly end to last season.

Just a year or so ago, Stroud was still viewed to be a fringe top 10 guy at his position; still riding a bit of the high from his historic rookie campaign in 2023, and having led the Texans to a couple of divisional round appearances in the AFC playoffs with it.

But fast forward to 2026, you'd be hard-pressed to find many that still have Stroud at that same standing in terms of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Maybe a few Texans fans are still bullish on what their passer has to offer, but in the eyes of Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, that simply isn't the case.

Where C.J. Stroud Stands Amongst the NFL's Best QBs

Verderame recently sorted through each of the NFL's projected starting quarterbacks in his preseason rankings, evaluating who he feels were the best and worst guys in the league, ranked from No. 1, all the way down to No. 32.

Thankfully, for Stroud, he wasn't exactly seen as a bottom-feeder at his position. But he was still ranked in the bottom half of NFL quarterbacks, squeezing right into the top 20 at No. 19.

"Stroud was viewed as a superstar in the making after his 4,000-yard, AFC South-winning rookie season in 2023. Now, with a generational defense behind him led by edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, he’s viewed as the biggest question mark on a loaded roster," Verderame wrote.

"Over the past two years, Stroud completed only 65% of his attempts, with 20 interceptions and 75 sacks taken. In each season of his career, Stroud’s passing yardage and touchdown passes have decreased. For Houston to win the Super Bowl, and for Stroud to get a new contract, that trend must reverse."

It's not too unreasonable for Stroud to be placed where he was. Earlier this week, NFL personnel had Stroud ranked at No. 20 in their own quarterback rankings, which shows the Texans' declining stock isn't just seen through the NFL media––it's within front offices as well.

However, it's far from saying that Stroud is bound to stay in that bottom half. He hasn't even turned 25 years old yet. And really, he enters this season with the perfect opportunity to rewrite the narrative that's been stuck to his name since an up-and-down third season.

Stroud Enters an Obvious Make-or-Break Season in Houston

It's as pivotal of a season that Stroud has faced since first entering the NFL three years ago.

He's leading a team with Super Bowl expectations, has seen that same team make several improvements through the offseason to help elevate their chances of making a deep postseason run, and on top of it all, Stroud is gunning to get a lucrative extension from the Texans next offseason that could hit upwards of $60 million annually if he capitalizes on a big year four.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls for a time out in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So if there was any time for Stroud to put the pieces together for the best season of his career, now would be the right moment to do that.

He could not only prove the doubters wrong, but reap the rewards of it by making a historic run in the postseason that the Texans have been clawing for, and by becoming one of the highest-paid guys at the position in the process.

But if Stroud's development stalls for yet another year, those conversations surrounding his future in Houston, and as a Super Bowl-level quarterback, will only be getting louder than they are now. And after his loss in Foxborough last postseason, that chatter around the Texans' signal-caller has been pretty extensive as is.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!