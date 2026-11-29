The Houston Texans are set to be without Danielle Hunter for a third straight game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a lingering hamstring injury.

That's a tough loss to be had on the Texans' defensive line. No doubt.

Hunter, in his age-32 season, has remained a key piece of Houston's success on that side of the ball and a perfect counterpart to Will Anderson Jr. off the edge, yet has seen his campaign come to a halt due to an injury he suffered in practice a couple of weeks ago.

Hunter's status should be trending up in the days ahead after the Texans take on the Ravens, despite having not practiced since suffering the injury earlier in the month. But in the meantime, Houston will have to turn to another contributor to step up in Hunter's place and provide some production on their defensive front.

And on paper, there's one likely candidate the Texans can turn to in an attempt to spark that production on their front seven–– and that's Jadeveon Clowney.

Jadeveon Clowney Trending Towards Another Big Role vs. Ravens

Over the past two games that Hunter has been out for the Texans, we've seen the defense turn to giving a significantly increased workload to Clowney.

In Week 10, Clowney saw a season-high 76.5% snap share, which had crushed his previous high for the season of just 47.6% against the Tennessee Titans. In Week 11, Clowney received an even larger share of the workload on Houston's defensive line, claiming an impressive 80.0% snap share.

Before Hunter went down, Clowney was a rotational edge rusher who would be lucky to see 30 snaps in a game, even as he was productive in those limited opportunities. Yet, now that this defensive line has been down one of their two vital pieces, the Texans have changed Clowney's role pretty significantly for a couple of games.

Clowney has stood out for some solid performances in those games as well. He's recorded six combined tackles, three TFLs, and two sacks as the starter next to Will Anderson Jr.––adding onto what's proven to be a productive season for his 13th year in the NFL.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack with defensive end Logan Hall (96) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, we know that this Texans defensive front is at its best when Hunter is a part of the equation. He's a Pro Bowl talent who hasn't shown much rust at all in his third year as a part of this defense.

But while Anderson is playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level, and Clowney has proven to be about as solid of a DE3 as you could hope for, an extended absence for their star veteran edge rusher could be something that this Texans defense can still manage to stay afloat for.

Now that Hunter is out of the mix once again, there's nothing indicating the Texans will be pivoting off of moving Clowney into a key role on the defense.

Clowney has been the defense's DE3 since he was signed to his one-year, $5.5 million deal right ahead of Week 1, and he's only solidified that status further the deeper we've gotten into this season.

In reality, Clowney's filling the exact role Houston expected him to when he was signed to a one-year deal before the season started: be a reliable DE3 behind Anderson and Hunter, while also having the ability to step in as a perfect injury replacement if either of those two stars goes down.

And on Sunday, the Texans will need Clowney to do just that; continuing the strong start to his second stint with Houston, as a win over the Ravens would take this group one step closer to clawing back into the postseason.

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