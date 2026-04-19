Dexter Lawrence Trade Makes Texans' DT Need More Urgent

Over the weekend, the NFL world was hit with some bombshell news regarding the New York Giants' blockbuster trade to send out defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 10th overall pick in this week's draft.

TRADE: Bengals trading for DT Dexter Lawrence in a deal that includes the No. 10 overall pick heading to the Giants. (via @rapsheet, @mikegarafolo) pic.twitter.com/ixpsXlvEEC — NFL (@NFL) April 19, 2026

It's a massive move that shakes up the defense for one of the AFC's most interesting teams for next season, but also makes a major shift to the top of the draft board less than a week away from the action by handing the Giants their second top 10 pick in the draft.

From the perspective of a Houston Texans fan, Nick Caserio and Co. were never true favorites in the hunt to land Lawrence as his name came up in trade discussions earlier this month. So seeing him come off the trade market wasn't too disappointing to see unfold, all things considered.

However, what the Bengals' move might do for the Texans is further incentivize a push for an upgrade for their own trenches by pursuing a high-end defensive tackle in the draft— particularly at pick 28.

Dexter Lawrence Trade May Push Texans to Upgrade DT

No other team in the NFL may have been willing to be as aggressive as the Bengals were in a pursuit for Lawrence by offering a top-10 draft pick. At the same time, their all-in push does tends to show the rising value of elite defensive interior talent across the league.

The top guys at the position are making upwards of $25 million a season, like Milton Williams of the New England Patriots, who landed over $100 million on last year's contract in free agency, and now some are valued on the trade market as highly as a top 10 pick in the draft.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) takes the filed against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In recent history, much focus on the defensive side of the ball has placed a heavy premium on both talented cornerbacks and pressure off the edge.

Though gradually, the value of defensive tackles who can eat up the run game and get pressure on the quarterback from the inside is starting to fall in place right behind them.

For the Texans, that's important to be keenly aware of. Houston's defense stands out on paper next season as one of the best collective units at both edge and at cornerback, though it doesn’t have quite the same juice on its defensive interior.

A High-End DT Could Be Texans' Missing Piece

Sheldon Rankins' veteran presence and ability to get pressure on the quarterback is great to get back on a two-year deal at less than $15 million total. But still, a young, athletic partner in crime on the interior really projects to be the final piece that takes this four-man rush from elite to unreplicable.

Therefore, rather than pushing the chips in the middle of the table for a veteran like Lawrence, the Texans have prime placement at the end of the first round to land a stud defensive tackle to possibly find that production for the future, all while coming at a cheaper cost in draft capital and financially.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, Georgia's Christen Miller, Clemson's Peter Woods, and Florida's Caleb Banks are all candidates to fit that exact mold for Houston at the end of the round one; high-end defensive tackle prospects with their stock in the mid-to-late first round, and have the chops to develop into quality NFL starters.

For any of those names that wind up falling to 28th, they'll be worth keeping an eye on as the first pick off the board in Houston's incoming group of prospects, and perhaps even the cherry on top for what will be a Super Bowl-caliber defense yet again in 2026.

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