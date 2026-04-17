25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the Texans–– Ranked by Round and Impact

The clock is gradually counting down before the Houston Texans are up on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft with their eight total selections across this year's board, allowing for this already-talented roster to load up on more young talent.

This draft may not be as flashy as years past, but there's certainly value for the Texans to claim in all three days. Especially with their strong draft capital in the first two days,Houston's positioned notably well to walk out of next week with a much-improved group on both ends of the ball.

Before the Texans' action gets underway, though, there's a handful of names that fans need to take note of as draft targets––a lot of which have been frequently linked to Houston in the past few weeks, and may be a hint of what to expect once Nick Caserio and Co. are officially on the clock.

With that in mind, here's a comprehensive guide of 25 prospects who could be strong fits with Houston through all seven rounds, ranked by just how impactful they'd be as potential selections within their respective ranges:

Round 1

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) warms up prior to the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Kayden McDonald | DT, Ohio St. - A powerful run defender with one year of starting experience for Ohio State to bolster the interior of the Texans' line, and make things easier for those coming off the edge in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

2. Kadyn Proctor | OL, Alabama - A massive, versatile offensive lineman who comes off three years starting as the Crimson Tide's left tackle, be a plug-and-play starter at multiple positions on the Texans' offensive front.

3. Max Iheanachor | OL, Arizona St. - A very raw tackle prospect compared to the rest of the field, but has the physical upside to make him more than worthy of a first round pick as a hopeful starter on the right side of Houston's line for years to come.

4. Christen Miller | DT, Georgia - A multiple-year starter for the interior of Georgia's defensive line who has explosive movement traits and solid positional length for a chance to be a quality starter on an NFL front seven.

5. Emmanuel Pregnon | OL, Oregon - One of the most experienced and gifted guards in the class, Pregnon could instantly enter the mix for Houston to compete with Wyatt Teller as a starter inside for Houston, but could be better served as a day two pick.

Round 2

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young (DL63) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

6. Zion Young | DL, Missouri - Young could be just the backup edge defender Houston needs behind Anderson and Hunter. And without the responsibility of being an every-down pass-rusher, the Texans can be a perfect situation to provide the right time and patience for his development to maximize.

7. Lee Hunter | DL, Texas Tech - He's not quite the bigges threat as a pass-rusher but as someone who brings a helping hand in the run game and a possible starter next to Sheldon Rankins, Lee Hunter is worth a look early in day two.

8. Akheem Mesidor | DL, Miami - There's an injury history to pair with Akheem Mesidor that makes his selection a tad risky. But his versatility as a pass-rusher and run defender, combined with an extensive experience at Miami playing both in-line and off the edge, makes him worth taking a flier on to take Houston's defensive line to the next level.

9. Anthony Hill Jr. | LB, Texas - A do-it-all, hard-hitting linebacker with an intriguing blend of size and athleticism would be an exhilarating fit next to an already stout force like Azeez Al-Shaair in the middle of the Texans' defense.

10. Chase Bisontis | OL, Texas A&M - An instant answer for the Texans' future left guard spot, and has an impressive slate of experience starting with the Aggies despite coming into the draft at 21 years old.

Round 3

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

11. Keylan Rutledge | OL, Georgia Tech - He'd need to switch over from his traditional position of right guard to land a future start on the Texans' offensive front, but would certainly be worth a look atop round three, if still lingering on the board.

12. Connor Lew | OL, Auburn - An instant dose of competition for the Texans' starting center spot, Lew is well worth an investment in round three, so long as his knee is slated to be back at 100% before the start of next season.

13. Mike Washington | RB, Arkansas - A strong, powerful running back with good size, and would be an exciting piece to add to Houston's already upgraded backfield.

14. Domonique Orange | DL, Iowa St. - A strong force on the interior that as another contender to start next to Rankins upfront, and might have the best nickname in the entire draft: "Big Citrus."

15. Tyler Onyedim | DL, Texas A&M - An all-around experienced defensive tackle who isn't the flashiest pass-rusher, but is dependable and solid enough as a run defender to warrant a look his way on Day Two.

Round 4

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

16. Trey Zuhn III | OL, Texas A&M - It might be wishful thinking to expect him on the board on day three, but his athleticism and starting experience make him a strong prospect for Houston to target as a potential starting center option.

17. Jalon Kilgore | S, USC - It's tough to predict where exactly Kilgore will play at the next level, but there's no doubt he has a ton of upside athletically. For that reason, Houston can find a fit for him somewhere on their elite defense.

18. Kaleb Elarms-Orr| LB, TCU - A prospect the Texans have been recently linked to, Elarms-Orr is a raw, yet athletic and high-potential linebacker Houston could develop into a long-term starter next to Al-Shaair.

Round 5

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

19. Charles Demmings | CB, Stephen F. Austin - He has the experience and physical tools to play on the boundary, despite being slotted into a small school, and can find value as a young and developmental piece in an already strong defensive.

20. Will Kacmarek | TE, Ohio St. - A long-term option for Houston to bring on as a blocking-focused tight end, and more than likely a limited (yet reliable) vertical weapon who would primarily be an asset in two tight end sets.

21. Kaelon Black | RB, Indiana - He's an older back with much upside in the passing game, but as a steady set of legs who can offer up backfield depth, Black can be both a reliable and well-balanced weapon.

Round 6

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Caleb Douglas (5) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

22. Caleb Douglas | WR, Texas Tech - A prospect the Texans have met with frequently; Douglas has appealing length and upside as a potent deep threat, and potential depth behind Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins.

23. Michael Taaffe | S, Texas - Not the biggest or strongest athlete, but a standout leader and has standout defensive instincts that make Taaffe well worth a late-round dart throw.

Round 7

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) on the field during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

24. Miles Kitselman | TE, Tennessee - A blocking-focused tight end out of the SEC with much value as a pass-catcher, but does possess some strong leadership being a team captain with the Volunteers, and fits a quiet, yet important need on the offense.

25. Adam Randall | RB, Clemson - A versatile ball carrier, being a convert from wide receiver to running back, Randall has the athletic traits to be a rosterable player on the offensive side of the ball, and could play a variety of roles in doing so.

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