Door Remains Open for C.J. Stroud-Texans Extension This Offseason

For much of the Houston Texans' offseason, a ton of conversation has been focused on what's next for C.J. Stroud; whether or not he'll be getting an extension either this offseason or next, and even talks of whether or not he truly is the franchise guy under center for this roster.

Some of those talking points have been a bit overblown. Considering Stroud's last performance left on the field was a four-interception day in a playoff loss vs. the New England Patriots, many look back to that moment as proof that the Texans shouldn't extend their quarterback this offseason and push those talks to next summer with another season's sample size to work with.

That outcome of tableing those extension talks until 2027 remains well within the realm of possibilities, and might even be considered the most likely outcome regarding Stroud's next contract.

At the same time, it seems like some insiders––particularly ESPN's Adam Schefter––aren’t exactly counting out the Texans locking in Stroud sooner rather than later.

What Adam Schefter Had to Say About C.J. Stroud's Contract Talks

Schefter recently spoke about the Texans' contract situation with Stroud on an episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast.

And in those comments, he seemed to indicate that Houston does want to keep him around even after the rough ending to his third season, and it "wouldn't surprise him" if they signed him to a new deal.

“First of all, I think the big question this summer will be: if and when they can get a contract extension done for C.J. Stroud––who was great early on, who was good last year, had a terrible playoff game that everybody remembers. That's the lasting image," Schefter said. "So, when you hear extension, yeah, I think they want to keep him there in Houston and it won’t surprise me if they tie him up.”

It's not the first time that Schefter has alluded to a contract extension being in the cards this offseason instead of next summer. He made that possibility of an early deal coming for Stroud known dating back to late May.

However, while the possibility of Stroud putting pen to paper this offseason might still be in play, that doesn't mean it's the most favorable outcome.

And when breaking down the pros and cons of waiting next summer to cement his future in Houston, that still might make more sense for both sides, rather than getting ahead of that extension like the Texans have done for many players this summer.

Why the Texans and Stroud Still Might Hold Off on an Extension

Taking a patient approach for an extension, while perhaps a bit riskier from Stroud's perspective, still might be the more preferable one from both him and his representation. And the Texans would likely be amiable to that idea too.

If Stroud can capitalize on a make-or-break season with a strong year of production, that's going to raise his value pretty nicely from where it might stand now. If he and the Texans can make a deep run into the postseason, perhaps with even a Super Bowl appearance, that's even better for Stroud's stock, and this team has all of the chances to do so.

If Stroud signs a deal now, while it'll still be a hefty contract considering the current market for quarterbacks, every player wants to maximize that value on their second contract as best as they can.

Waiting until next summer to sign might just do that for the Texans' signal caller, so long as he delivers. And based on his comments from Houston's offseason program,combined with some of the physical changes to his body he's already made, he's clearly got the confidence he can do just that.

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Texans, getting another season's sample size to prove that Stroud can be their franchise guy could be a worthwhile decision on their end as well. The last thing Houston would want to do is tie up big-time quarterback money for an average talent at the position.

Seeing how he takes on his fourth season pro with an improved supporting cast––especially on the offensive line––might be able to bring out some of his rookie self, and certify that he can be the type of quarterback worth landing a contract upwards of $60 million a season, like many project for him to get.

So sure, Schefter may be keeping a 2026 extension on the radar. But looking at how the landscape of the situation has gone to this point, and the ongoing delay that's already been faced, expect both sides to remain patient before hashing out that long-term commitment with one another.

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