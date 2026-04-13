Texans Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Building Along the Trenches

The time for the Houston Texans to scout out this year's incoming class of rookies is slowly ticking now that the 2026 NFL Draft sits just under two weeks away.

There's a lot that can happen between now and the action unfolding in Pittsburgh, but now marks a perfect checkpoint to lay out a fresh mock draft based on rumblings connecting the Texans to a few specific positions and players of interest in recent days, possibly providing a hint as to how things could transpire later next week.

With that in mind, here's a brand-new three-round mock draft for the Texans to sort out how their first four picks of this year's class could pan out:

R1, P28: Max Iheanachor | OT, Arizona St.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Texans have shown their willingness to be aggressive all throughout the offseason when it comes to re-working their offensive line, and that could continue with a selection of Max Iheanachor, who brings extreme upside for how Houston's front could look for years to come.

Iheanachor is inexperienced. No question. He first began playing football in 2021 before he then became a starter for Arizona State over the last two and a half years.

On the flip side, he has the prototypical massive size Houston covets on the outside of their offensive line, at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds, has strong athleticism as a former basketball player, and comes off a year landing on All-Big-Ten Second Team showing that he's more than just a overwhelmingly raw prospect.

The consensus remains that Iheanachor will really need a year to develop to limit penalties and refine himself in pass-protection, and the Texans can provide just that as veteran Braden Smith fills in at right tackle for one or two seasons. This is a great long-term investment to keep the protection of C.J. Stroud at the top of mind.

R2, P38: Christen Miller | DT, Georgia

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Houston's been eyeing a ton of top-rated defensive tackles in this year's class, but Christen Miller out of Georgia at 38 can fill exactly what the Texans love in their prospects: tough, hard-hitting, and SEC-tested.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound interior defender can fit right in next to Sheldon Rankins on the Texans' front as a spark of youth to help bolster their overall run defense.

Miller still has room to grow into what should be his full NFL frame, but will have the help of a couple of elite edge rushers on the bookends of this front seven with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter to make his transition easier.

The Texans have met with Miller extensively through the pre-draft process at both the combine and with a top-30 visit, and if he happens to fall to 38, he will be squarely on their radar.

R2, P59: Dani Dennis-Sutton | EDGE, Penn St.

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada, Saturday, August 30, 2025, in State College, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans have what could be the best edge rushing duo in the NFL with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, but even two elite talents of their magnitude will need a third rusher to help rotate within Houston's pass rush, something that the front office has yet to really attack this offseason following the departure of Denico Autry.

Dani Dennis-Sutton fits the mold of a physically imposing edge rusher, standing at 6-foot-5, 256 pounds. He's known as highly competitive to fit within the Texans' SWARM mentality, and while he may have room to grow as a pass-rusher to generate real NFL pressures, he has room to do that without a front seven like Houston’s.

R3, P69: Keylan Rutledge | OG, Georgia Tech

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why not add another offensive lineman to the mix? Keylan Rutledge out of Georgia Tech measures at 6-foot-3, 316 pounds, and brings a much-needed boost to the Texans' run-blocking paired with standout physicality.

There are some lingering questions about Rutledge's medicals, which may or may not be cause for concern. If a non-factor, he makes sense as a late-day two-investment the Texans could look towards as depth on their interior, or perhaps even someone who could start early at left guard or center.