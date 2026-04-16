Texans Fill Three Major Needs in Expert's Latest Mock Draft

The Houston Texans hold three selections in the first 64 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That gives them a handful of perfect opportunities to address any lingering needs around their roster headed into next season with a trio of high-level prospects at their respective positions.

﻿And in ESPN's latest NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr., the outcome turned out to be one that favored the Texans' interests and overall needs in a big way.

Let's take a look at what he had the Texans ending up with:

Texans Hit Big in Mel Kiper's 2-Round Mock Draft

If the Texans stick and pick with their top-three slots on the board, it'll taks them with picks at 28, 38 and 59 in the first and second round.

For Kiper, the first two of those can be used to bolster their trenches on both sides of the ball.

Pick 28: Christen Miller | DT, Georgia

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

At pick 28, Kiper pinned the Texans to land Christen Miller; a prospect they've been connected to throughout the draft cycle, and would fill a void next to Sheldon Rankins on Houston's interior to help the effectiveness of their elite pass-rush.

"An already elite defense gets better. Houston can put Miller next to Sheldon Rankins on the interior to push the pocket and create more pass-rush opportunities outside for Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The other option would be considering an offensive lineman, but it'd be a slight reach to go get someone on the interior. So, let's keep this defense strong and replenished."

This not only fits a glaring team need for the Texans entering the draft, but fills it with a player they can value the skillset of; someone who has extended experience in the SEC, spending every one of his college seasons at Georgia, and is a perfect candidate to help Houston refine their strength in defending the run.

Miller, in this situation, would be the second defensive tackle taken off the board entirely, only behind Clemson's Peter Woods, who landed at pick 23 to the LA Chargers.

Pick 38: Chase Bisontis | OG, Texas A&M

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (OL05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A few spots later in round two, the trenchwork continues with an addition on the interior of their offensive line, Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis, bringing the toughness Houston has been building up their front with all offseason long, and with the long-term upside as a starter at left guard.

"Here's that interior lineman Houston badly needs. Bisontis played 1,300 snaps at left guard over the past two seasons, and he plays with an edge at 6-5 and 315 pounds. Aireontae Ersery provided decent early returns as a second-round pick last year, and Bisontis could do the same for Houston on the inside this year."

The Texans did tackle their outstanding need at left tackle by bringing in veteran Wyatt Teller through the free agent market, but finding a long-term, developmental option behind the former Cleveland Browns guard will be critical for sustaining any success on their offensive line.

Bisontis can bring that juice as an early-day two pick, and won't even have the pressure of being a day one starter on his shoulders, unless he becomes a pleasant surprise in camp/preseason.

Pick 59: D'Angelo Ponds | CB, Indiana

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one's more of a value play rather than strictly addressing team need, but the Texans could still use extra security and depth within their secondary on the boundary and in their slot/nickel manned by Jalen Pitre, and that's exactly what D'Angelo Ponds brings to the table.

"The Texans like Jalen Pitre in the slot, and for good reason. But this is a value play on a prospect with solid ball skills (seven INTs over three seasons) and an explosive skill set. Good luck to any team trying to throw the football against Houston next season."

Unless an outstanding offensive weapon or linebacker were left lingering around at the end of the second round, a pickup of Ponds doesn't need much convincing, and rounds out this Texans secondary even further from what an acquisition of Reed Blankenship accomplished.

Bottom Line

In their first three picks, the Texans continue to seem more and more likely to walk out with an interior offensive and defensive lineman.

In this scenario, the Texans manage to do just that, paired with a value play down the board in D'Angelo Ponds, who can carve out a future role in Houston's secondary as a versatile playmaker, simply based on talent alone.

The offense, in this scenario, would need to see some attention in the later rounds down the board. But if this outcome were on the table for Houston, there's no doubt that this roster would be much better positioned for the future because of it.

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