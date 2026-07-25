Every Player on the Roster Bubble for the Texans: Who's In, Who's Out

The Houston Texans are just a few days away from training camp being in session––marking the time for when several players on the roster will be fighting for their NFL lives to try and cement themselves onto this year's 53-man roster.

And for the Texans, there's a handful of interesting players who have a case for that 53-man roster spot that could go one way or another, depending on how well these next few weeks go for them. Some could find their way into the picture, others will inevitably fall victim to cutdown day.

So before camp officially starts up next week, now is a great time to sort through a select few players on the Texans' roster bubble to see who has favorable odds to make the cut, and who might not be so lucky.

With that in mind, let's pick out 10 players on the Texans' roster bubble to see whether they're in position to be in or out:

Jake Andrews | IOL

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In or Out: IN - The Texans were confident enough in Andrews to let him start at center for all 17 games and both of their playoff outings in 2025, even following his snap issues in their Wild Card outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's tough to imagine their tune changes on him drastically enough to take him off the roster, even if he's slated to be a backup behind Keylan Rutledge.

British Brooks | RB

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back British Brooks (44) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In or Out: IN - Brooks, while not the most dynamic runner or contributor offensively, was still a crucial cog in the Texans' special teams last season, and can operate as a fullback in some situations.

That's enough to beat out other contenders for that spot like Houston's two UDFAs and Evan Huff, and can keep him onboard as the last man in for this running back room.

Aiden Fisher | LB

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In or Out: OUT - Fisher is an extremely appealing rookie with a great track record of on-field production in college, but it'll be a tight squeeze for him to fit into this linebacker room, especially when fighting with another rookie selected in round four like Wade Woodaz.

Practice squad feels like a safe bet for Fisher unless he truly balls out over the next several weeks.

Blake Fisher | OT

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In or Out: OUT - The Texans have a solid three-man grouping in their offensive tackle room: Aireontae Ersery on the left side, Braden Smith on the right, and Trent Brown, who's a versatile veteran who can be a backup who's able to swing to either side.

That puts Fisher on the outside looking in and without a clear role on the 53-man roster.

Jake Hansen | LB

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In or Out: IN - With how open the Texans linebacker room is, it allows someone like Hansen to take advantage of that opportunity in a big way.

He's been on the roster for four seasons now, has gradually taken on more defensive duties outside of just special teams, and could be someone Houston looks at further in the wake of E.J. Speed's injury.

Jamal Hill | LB

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In or Out: OUT - There's opportunity for Hill to find his way into a big role this season, but he hasn't exactly shown he's worthy of that in three seasons compared to someone like Hansen has in that same timeframe.

And when put against names like Wade Woodaz and Marte Mapu, the Texans just have more invested into them from this offseason that could leave Hill as a cutdown day casualty.

Jaylen Reed | S

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In or Out: IN - Reed struggled with injury in his first season with Houston, but it wasn't without a couple of flashy performances––particularly against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football––to warrant another season on this roster.

So long as he stays healthy, expect Reed back onboard in 2026, even when factoring in the depth this safety group has to offer.

Cade Stover | TE

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In or Out: OUT - Combining Stover's uninspiring year two with the talent within this tight end room, he might just be the odd man out.

Brevin Jordan looks strong coming back from injury. Foster Moreau is more experienced and a better blocker, and Marlin Klein isn't going anywhere as a second-round pick––so that leaves Stover as the most likely cut unless Houston wants five TEs on the roster in Week 1.

Daniel Sobkowicz | WR

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz (17) participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In or Out: OUT - Sobkowicz is an appealing UDFA addition that some may even claim should've been drafted, but the Texans' wide receiver room has a ton of names to work through if he wants a 53-man roster spot.

More than likely, he's a practice squad guy who can try and climb into a bigger role as the season progresses.

Justin Watson | WR

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Justin Watson arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In or Out: IN - Sure, seven wide receivers would be a lot for this Texans roster to carry into Week 1, but that's how Houston operated at this position entering last year, and Watson was a part of that group as well.

If he looks back to 100% following his 2025 Achilles injury, don't count out Watson from making a push onto this 53-man roster.

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