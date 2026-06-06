One Surprise Cut to Expect From Texans' Roster After OTAs

The Houston Texans' two-week OTAs period has officially wrapped up.

And while there's only so much to unpack after a couple of weeks of practice that isn't even held with full pads, we might have a little bit more intel on what to expect when it comes to sorting out how this 53-man roster and eventual cuts might unfold.

And one area of the roster that sticks out in particular is the tight end room: a group that currently has seven players signed onto their 90-man group, but it almost certain to be slimmed down to four, or maybe even three names by the time Week 1 rolls around.

And one player in that room who could fall victim to being a roster casuality, even if they may not look like a prime candidate on the surface, could be third-year tight end Cade Stover.

Stover Has An Uphill Battle in the TE Room

When looking at the current names in the tight end room who feel like they're in the driver's seat to make the Texans' roster, spots start to fill up fast.

Dalton Schultz and second-round rookie Marlin Klein are easy locks. Foster Moreau was one of the Texans' priority free agent signings earlier this offseason who's already made a positive impression in OTAs, so that makes three players who will occupy that tight end room.

Three players in the tight end room is what the Texans opened last season with, so to see them take the same approach this season wouldn't be too shocking. That already doesn't bode well for someone like Stover. However, it's still not impossible to make his aspired strides on the depth chart.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Four might be a more likely tight end count on the roster, considering offensive coordinator Nick Caley has been vocal about diversifying the offense with heavier personnel sets, and should certainly be expected when factoring in his background as a tight ends coach with the LA Rams.

From the perspective of Cade Stover and his roster security, that's certainly good news. However, it's still far from a shoo-in to expect him to be the one to round out the position group.

The Battle to Watch: Cade Stover vs. Brevin Jordan

The biggest challenge to Stover's roster spot might just be the Texans' 26-year-old veteran Brevin Jordan, who's coming off of back-to-back season-ending leg injuries in 2024 and 2025, but is back to 100% entering this year's OTAs.

Multiple guys in the building, like DeMeco Ryans and Foster Moreau, have been vocal about the strong start that Jordan's had, which is centered around his ability as a vertical threat and being another pass-catcher on the roster to add another layer of playmaking to the position.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He might have an edge over Stover in that department. And with two blocking-focused tight ends already feeling like certainties on the roster in Moreau and Klein, Jordan might have the inside track to beating out anyone for that TE4 spot, if Houston decides to roster one.

One factor that could help Stover gain some ground is his positional switch from playing both tight end and fullback, giving him a more defined role for how he could impact the offense, and a part of versatility to his game that someone like Jordan might not possess.

But if it's between adding a tight end that has the versatility to play fullback or a better offensive weapon in the passing game, it feels like the Texans would be more likely to prioritize the latter, putting Stover on high alert as a surprise roster cut in a few weeks to months.

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