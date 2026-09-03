Every Position Where the Texans Could Still Add Help Before Week 1

The Houston Texans' 53-man roster is set heading into Week 1, which now stands less than two weeks away as the Buffalo Bills will be set to travel to Reliant Stadium to kick off the new season next weekend.

And as currently constructed, this Texans roster stands in a solid place, potentially with the best outlook they've had on both sides of the ball since C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans arrived in 2023.

But even with as strong a roster as the Texans have, there's still a chance that this group could add an extra piece or two onboard before the new season gets off and rolling––especially after several interesting free agents have hit the market after the league's most recent cuts.

Knowing that this Houston brass is always in the market to improve their roster in any way they can, let's break down three positions around the Texans' depth chart that could still benefit from adding some help before Week 1:

Quarterback

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all likelihood, the Texans probably won't add another quarterback to their 53-man roster before Week 1. Houston's last QB3 was veteran Brett Rypien before he was cut last week, and now it feels like, for the meantime, the Texans are fine with simply C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills leading the way in the room.

But the Texans could certainly look to add another quarterback to their practice squad in the days and weeks ahead. Doing so could allow for Houston to have another signal-caller in the building, get familiar with the offense, and fill in as an emergency QB3 if needed, without claiming a 53-man roster spot.

Running Back

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back British Brooks (44) and running back David Montgomery (32) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of the Texans' roster cutdown, they only have three running backs on their active roster: David Montgomery, Woody Marks, and British Brooks. Two others, Jawhar Jordan and Noah Whittington, remain onboard, but only via practice squad signings.

It's another area of the Texans roster that, while they may not feel an urgency to add onto the 53-man roster now, could look to bring in another practice squad signing who could compete for an eventual elevation as an RB4 or an RB3 who can battle with Brooks.

Houston already tried this approach by adding Deuce Vaughn to their backfield last week, though he was a victim of their roster-wide cuts. However, now that the rest of the league has trimmed their rosters, perhaps there's a better runner who's up for grabs on the market that the Texans might be interested in taking a swing at.

Safety

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Kamari Ramsey participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Texans' safety room entered training camp as one of their deepest position groups on the roster, that outlook quickly changed following M.J. Stewart's PUP placement and Jaylen Reed's trade to the New England Patriots.

Houston now has four safeties listed on their 53-man roster, with one of these being their primary nickel in Jalen Pitre. It feels like if the Texans were going to add another layer of depth to any position, safety would be the area to circle as the one that could benefit the most.

The Texans' safety room is extremely talented. But one more body in the room who can add depth and contribute on special teams, at least while Stewart remains sidelined entering the season, could be worth a look from the front office.

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