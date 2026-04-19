Five Texans Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The 2026 NFL Draft is creeping around the corner for the Houston Texans, providing a perfect opportunity to reload this roster with a brand-new set of young talent, especially with four selections scheduled in the top 70 picks.

But also with those selections and incoming talent upgrades come inevitable changes to be made on the Texans depth chart in the months to come because of it.

Those changes, of course, come within the best interests of the Texans and their Super Bowl aspirations. But with those lineup adjustments, could also result in a handful of pending starters for next year's lineup seeing that starting status shift in the blink of an eye.

Keeping that in mind, let's look into five Texans players who could be at risk of losing their job on draft night, depending on how the board might fall for Houston and their unpredictable front office.

1. Jake Andrews, C

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans' offensive line has seen a ton of tweaks across the offseason thus far. But one area that remains to see much action is their starting center.

Jake Andrews, who closed out last year's regular season and playoff slate, is currently the most likely name to claim the starting honors at the beginning of next year. However, the right rookie could be able to rival that status with a strong preseason performance to put them on the coaching staff's radar.

Auburn's Connor Lew and Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III are each prospects the Texans have met with before the draft, and project as possible day one starters who could contend with Andrews in Houston.

2. Cade Stover, TE

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Texans feel primed to look into the top of this year's tight end class to use a day two selection on, which makes Cade Stover a prime suspect to be replaced as Houston's TE2 behind Dalton Schultz like he was last season.

Stover presented flashes of production when he was healthy in 2025, but only had 12 catches for 76 yards in nine games. In a league where multiple tight end sets are becoming increasingly valuable, that production just doesn't cut it.

If the Texans can pick up a top name at the position like Ohio State's Max Klee or Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers after upgrading the trenches on day one, this offense could benefit all-around by doing so.

3. Wyatt Teller, LG

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

How could Wyatt Teller lose his job considering he just got signed to the team a month ago?

Based on DeMeco Ryans' comments at the owners’ meeting in Arizona earlier this month, the possibility might remain unlikely, but possible.

The Texans head coach made it clear that at the owners’ meeting in Arizona that Teller is not walking into Houston guaranteed with a starting spot. A high-end draft pick could be the one factor that changes things as it relates to the veteran filling in at left guard.

In all likelihood, Teller can be slotted in as a starter come Week One. But if someone like Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon comes into the fold on day one or two of the draft, that situation could change quickly.

4. Tommy Togiai, DT

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On one hand, Tommy Togiai was a major bright spot for the Texans in 2025. He emerged as a weekly starter from initially being a member of the practice squad, and could have the chops to start once again this coming year.

On the other hand, Houston's defensive tackle room could use a stalwart run defender to fill next to Sheldon Rankins for both now and for the future that can fully maximize this elite defensive line. Togiai can provide awesome depth, but on the surface, doesn't have that Pro Bowl-level upside this crew needs.

If the Texans can claim a top defensive tackle like Ohio State's Kayden McDonald or Georgia's Christen Miller, it could be a perfect use of their first round pick at 28.

5. Henry To'oTo'o, LB

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans have two of their starting linebackers on an expiring contract for 2027. One of them is Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair, and the other is a steady starter in Henry To'oTo'o.

Al-Shaair's impact on the Texans' defense is too vital to imagine seeing him go anywhere else. But To'oTo'o might be a linebacker Houston is willing to make expendable, if their finances become too tight to keep him come next offseason.

Therefore, keep an eye out for the Texans to look into a high-end linebacker early in the draft, like a Jacob Rodriguez out of Texas Tech, or Anthony Hill out of Texas, as both could turn from day two value pickups into late-season and year two starters, depending on the future ahead.

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