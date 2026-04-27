Texans NFL Draft Review: Immediate Starters, Sleepers & Long-Term Bets

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books. And for the Houston Texans, they came out of their three days in Pittsburgh having picked up a nice array of young pieces on both sides of the ball to give this roster a spark of new talent for both now and for the future ahead.

Let's break down each member of the Texans' 2026 class by determining who in the mix can be considered instant starters, and others who might be in the bucket of sleepers or long-term bets:

Immediate Starters

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech takes a breather during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

R1, P26: Keylan Rutledge | OL, Georgia Tech

Rutledge brings the exact relentless mindset the Texans have been coveting in their offensive line for some time now. And especially as he fills Houston's desire for effective blockers in the run game, he's a perfect fit for their future endeavors upfront.

His most likely spot on the Texans' starting offensive front sits at center, where he's only played a couple of snaps during the Senior Bowl. However, he projects to have the right versatility to make that slide over, and could make for Houston's third new starting lineman brought in from this offseason.

R2, P36: Kayden McDonald | DT, Ohio St.

A high-end run defender who's slightly undersized for the position, but brings extreme power and explosiveness to make up for it and be an exciting fit to fill out the interior of Houston's defensive line.

Expect to see McDonald have a good chance to start as the Texans' second defensive tackle next to Sheldon Rankins from the jump, with more snaps to grow into as his rookie season progresses.

Sleepers

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) reacts after a play Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

R5, P141: Kamari Ramsey | DB, USC

A versatile defensive back with strong size and physicality, Ramsey is a dynamic depth piece to fill in Houston's already elite secondary with someone who projects to fill in as a contributor at either safety or nickel.

His day-one role in Houston could be a bit limited starting off based on how talented their personnel is in the building already. In due time, though, he could make his presence felt as one of the better picks from the Texans' draft altogether.

R6, P204: Lewis Bond | WR, Boston College

Bond doesn't have the prototypical frame or athleticism that makes him an extremely strong long-term investment, but he could have some initial value for Houston as an effective weapon as a route runner and in the short game with an impressive camp and preseason.

He'll likely have to uproot both Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell on the depth chart to claim significant reps at the slot. Although he does have an eye-catching track record of production as one of the best receivers in Boston College’s program history, that makes him worthy of a late-round dart throw.

R7, P243: Aiden Fisher | LB, Indiana

He lacks the ideal size for the position, but the Texans' appeal for Fisher was centered upon the traits they value highly in any draft prospect: high motor, experienced, athletic, and a team captain that's fresh off a national title only a few months ago.

Don't expect a significant role for Fisher in his rookie season. But he's only 22, so with the right development, he could be in position to be an intriguing depth piece for their front seven in the years to come.

Long-Term Bets

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) celebrates a play made by running back Jordan Marshall (23) against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

R2, P59: Marlin Klein | TE, Michigan

The Texans found themselves a part of the day two tight end surge, leading to a bit of a surprise pickup in Martin Klein; someone without much receiving production with the Wolverines, but has upside to bank on with his blocking ability and athleticism that pushed Houston to prioritize him in round two.

Klein addressed a need for the Texans by adding depth at tight end. Still, his ceiling will rely on how heavily he's utilized in Houston's offense behind to Dalton Schultz, and just how he develops as a vertical threat.

R4, P106: Febechi Nwaiwu | OL, Oklahoma

Nwaiwu came as another surprise pickup early on day three for what would be the Texans' second offensive line selection in the class. He's versatile and SEC-tested that could carve out a future place on Houston's offensive line, but will still need development before being considered a confident starter.

Expect Nwaiwu to be in more of a depth role on the Texans' offensive line this season, but with a better opportunity to compete at left guard or center come time for year two.

R4, P123: Wade Woodaz | LB, Clemson

A quick, tall, and athletic linebacker prospect who also holds special teams value, Woodaz addresses depth the Texans’ were seemingly coveting in the position group who has the physical tools to play well in coverage.

He projects to be a developmental piece of the Texans' linebacker room with more special teams value off the bat, more than anything. Though, similarly to Nwaiwu, he could see some expanded opportunities closer to year two, but as a versatile component for DeMeco Ryans' front seven.

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