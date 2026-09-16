Grading How Every Texans Offseason Addition Performed in Week 1

The Houston Texans didn't get the result they wanted in their Week 1 outing against the Buffalo Bills, falling to 0-1 on the year with a 31-36 loss at home.

However, the start of the Texans' 2026 season, while disappointing, means we've finally gotten a glimpse at some of the new additions around the roster in a true regular season setting.

Some of those new pieces in the mix stood up to the task quite well across the day. Others, however, didn't have quite the same outcome in their debuts, and may have added a few early questions as to how their fit may evolve over the course of the season.

With that in mind, let's sort through each of the Texans' new offseason additions who got on the field in Week 1 and grade their debut performance:

Note: the following players listed recorded a minimum of five offensive or defensive snaps against Buffalo.

Texans' New Additions on Offense

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB David Montgomery: A-

Montgomery met and exceeded all expectations that were in place for him upon the Texans trading multiple draft picks and Juice Scruggs for him.



He had 20 carries, combined for 79 all-purpose yards, and of course, three touchdowns. If he keeps up this production, and perhaps becomes a bit more efficient on the ground, Houston's rushing production will look a whole lot better than last season.

COUNT 'EM 🗣️ That's three TDs for David Montgomery!



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WR Kayshon Boutte: C-

Boutte felt destined for a bigger role in the Texans' offense from the one he ended up getting. Just one catch for 21 yards is all that Houston's newest wide receiver had to work with throughout the day.



It's far too early to sell your stock on him yet, but it could take a little longer than anticipated to work him into the game plan.

TE Foster Moreau: C

After much speculation throughout the offseason, Moreau was the tight end who started the season off second on the Texans' depth chart behind Dalton Schultz with 44% of Houston's total offensive snaps. And he performed about as you would expect.



He was utilized in heavier personnel sets as a blocker, caught two passes for 15 yards, and feels due for the exact same role next weekend against Cincinnati.

TE Marlin Klein: C-

Klein, after a strong offseason heading into Week 1, wasn't worked into the game plan much for his NFL debut. He played nine snaps on offense to log a catch for 16 yards, and was held limited outside of that.



The rookie is bound to get more involvement as the season goes on. For now, though, he might be stuck as the fourth name on the depth chart behind Schultz, Moreau, and even Cade Stover, who had a higher snap share his way at 30%.

First career catch for rookie, Marlin Klein 👏



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LG Keylan Rutledge: A

What a debut from the Texans' first-round pick, who burst onto the scene as a day-one starter at left guard and made the most of his opportunities. Rutledge finished his first game recording zero penalties, allowing zero sacks or quarterback hits, and just two pressures.



PFF also graded Rutledge as the best offensive lineman of the day on Houston's front (70.3). If this is what Rutledge is able to do in his first game, one can only imagine how he'll look by the end of the season. So far, the Texans' decision to take him atop the draft is looking like a strong one.

C Evan Brown: B

Brown ended up as the surprise veteran to be named the Texans' Week 1 starting center, and he did what he was supposed to. He recorded zero pressures, zero sacks, and allowed zero pressures on C.J. Stroud.



Brown's run-blocking could be improved moving forward. PFF only gave him a 60.1 run-blocking grade. However, this remains a positive debut for him nonetheless.

Texans' New Additions on Defense

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Jadeveon Clowney: A-

Clowney didn't get many chances to get at the quarterback in his first game back in a Texans uniform since 2019. But even with that slim 20 snaps he received, Clowney was the only player on Houston's defense to record a solo sack against the Bills.



That impact is exactly what Clowney was brought to Houston to do: play limited snaps, but produce impressive numbers when Danielle Hunter or Will Anderson are off the field. So this was a successful reintroduction for the Texans' 2014 No. 1 overall pick.

DE Logan Hall: D+

Hall did get a good chunk of work as a rotational piece on the Texans' defensive interior. He found 22 total snaps on the defense in Week 1 (38% snap share), with 6 of those being pass-rush snaps.



In those reps, however, he was a bit of a non-factor. He had zero counting stats, including pressures, QB hits, or sacks in each of those reps. Better days are ahead for the veteran defensive lineman.

S Reed Blakenship: F

There's no question Blankenship had the worst debut of anyone on this list. By far. His woes in the secondary piled onto several issues within the unit that allowed for Josh Allen to have one of his more explosive regular-season performances in recent memory.



Blankenship allowed seven receptions on seven targets, and gave up 118 yards, a touchdown, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating when he was targeted. You can't draw it up much worse for the veteran safety, who was brought in to add more stability to the back-end of this typically stout secondary.

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