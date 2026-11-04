Texans Cost Themselves Millions by Delaying C.J. Stroud Extension

Throughout the most recent NFL offseason, the Houston Texans had been stuck in contract negotiations with their quarterback, C.J. Stroud for several months.

After an up-and-down first three years, Stroud was eligible for a new deal after the 2025 season to make him the Texans' starting signal-caller for the foreseeable future. He had been fresh off a third-straight playoff appearance and Wild Card win for the franchise, but also paired that with a four-interception performance in Houston's divisional loss vs. the New England Patriots.

Houston's lead decision-makers had publicly backed Stroud over the course of the offseason, but finding terms to that extension proved to be a task much easier said than done. Both sides had different visions for what Stroud's value should be worth.

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eventually, Week 1 arrived, and the decision was made that Stroud would not sign a new deal with the Texans and enter the 2026 season with just two years remaining on his current rookie contract.

It was effectively a decision that sent a message from both sides. Stroud was essentially betting on himself and his chances at netting a better contract offer after the 2026 season was over. The Texans felt as if they could hold off on that deal and be well off.

However, now eight weeks into the 2026 season, and it seems like there's a clear winner within this ongoing saga. And that's especially so based on some new intel stemming from ESPN's D.J Bien-Aime and Jeremy Fowler.

How the Texans Might've Cost Themselves Millions

According to ESPN, the Texans had made an initial offer for Stroud to be paid "well within the $50 million-per-year club," which was an effort that was then matched with a counteroffer from Stroud's representation.

The Texans felt as if that counteroffer wasn't worthy enough to be accepted. And as a result, Stroud and his camp were ready and willing to hold off on the extension until next offseason, and bet on himself in hopes that his value can jump in the meantime.

"Before camp, Houston made an initial offer to Stroud that reached what sources called a 'respectable' range -- not at the top of the quarterback market but well within the $50 million-per-year club that 13 quarterbacks now occupy," Bien-Aime and Fowler wrote.

"Stroud and his agent, David Mulugheta, made a counteroffer... But despite the back-and-forth, a deal was not imminent. Meanwhile, Stroud had made clear he was comfortable playing without a new deal, per sources. 'Unless there's a better offer, we're good,' is how one source recalled the messaging from Stroud."

In hindsight, that decision from the Texans to hold off on paying Stroud a new deal might now be costing them in the form of millions of dollars––which becomes even more costly knowing how much money Houston paid out to the defensive side of the ball earlier this offseason.

Houston's gone from offering Stroud a deal "well into the $50 million range," declining a counter that was presumably a slightly higher offer, and are now forced into paying an even higher offer than that first counter come next offseason when negotiations are back at the table.

What Executives Around the League Are Saying

Executives around the league are well aware of Stroud's jump in value, with one in the AFC outlining a scenario where the Texans might be due to make their quarterback the highest-paid in the NFL.

"He's making himself a lot of money,' an AFC executive said, via ESPN. 'New tax bracket. If he keeps playing like this and they somehow get in the playoffs and make a run, there's no reason why he can't be somewhere close to the highest paid."

Now, if Stroud were to help command a turnaround in the AFC, get the Texans into the playoffs for the fourth straight season, and help lead a deep run into the postseason, that's all a positive for Houston. After all, putting together a team that can make those victories deep in the postseason possible is the end goal for any front office.

But there's no question that if Stroud is able to continue on the strong run he's put together so far this season, the Texans' decision to hold off on an extension for their starting quarterback will be an extremely expensive one.

And if the Texans do wind up being forced to pay Stroud as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, they'll be due to pay for it in the form of making some big sacrifices around a talented roster.

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