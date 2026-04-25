Texans Day 3 Mock Draft: Loading Up on Defensive Talent

The Houston Texans are in the last day of their 2026 NFL Draft action after a busy prior three rounds, but they're certain to have their work cut out for them on day three–– where they'll have another four picks at their disposal.

Houston's capital sits further up in the day with two fourth-rounders, the first pick in the fifth round, and a final selection lingering in the seventh at 243.

Let's take a look at how the Texans could attack what remains left on their board on Saturday with a day three mock draft:

R4, P106: Jalon Kilgore | DB, South Carolina

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Kilgore would be a versatile asset for any back-end of a defense to have. He's lengthy, explosive, and made his way onto Second Team All-SEC following a standout 2025 campaign, so he has the experience and talent to match a quality physical profile.

The Texans do have a standout starting safety tandem rolling into next season as-is with both Reed Blankenship and Calen Bullock. But Kilgore was a prospect Houston's been connected to throughout the draft process, and offers another layer of depth with a combination of size and speed Houston loves to have in any defender.

R4, P117: Dani Dennis-Sutton | EDGE, Penn St.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Karson Kiesewetter (28) and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) react during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Houston could've easily addressed their depth at edge earlier in the first two days. They instead opted to attack a few other outstanding needs on the roster. However, they still might be able to luck out in the event Dani Dennis-Sutton falls to them in the middle of round four.

He fills Houston's desire in stuffing the run headed into next year with standout size standing nearly 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, offering strength and power on any defensive front.

His pass-rush isn't too refined, but being in a room with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter would tend to mask those deficiencies.

R5. P141: Adam Randall | RB, Clemson

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There's a good chunk of solid running backs left to sit around this four to five range, but Adam Randall is one of the few names at the position Houston's met with throughout the pre-draft process, so it makes sense if he were on their radar at the top of the fifth.

He's a wide-receiver convert who works well in the pass and the run, has eye-catching size at the position standing 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and could immediately fill into a RB3 role behind David Montgomery and Woody Marks, and perhaps dabble in special teams work for Houston.

R4, P243: Scooby Williams | LB, Texas A&M

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams (0) in the second quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Williams is a tall athlete with upside as a run defender who has experience playing with both the Aggies and started with Florida in 2023. He would check one final box of Houston's needs entering the draft by landing linebacker depth behind Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o.

He's also been praised as a tough, high-character player by coaches and scouts. Which, in terms of some of the qualities the Texans have attacked their first three selections with, makes him look like a solid fit on paper in terms of his mental makeup.

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