Texans' Pre-Draft Visit for Top OT Might Be Sign of Things to Come

Just around a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft going down in Pittsburgh, the Houston Texans have reportedly brought in one of this year's top offensive tackle prospect for a top-30 vist.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have hosted a visit for Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller.

Miller has taken several reported visits with other teams outside of the Texans in the weeks leading up to the draft, and Houston's brought in several top offensive line prospects in the building besides the Clemson tackle as well.

However, it's a bit noteworthy that the Texans are bringing in yet another tackle like Miller with a projected draft range around where they're selecting at pick 28 in the first round, making him an easy candidate to fill in as a potential selection for Houston.

And as someone who fills a need for the future at their right tackle position, it makes his potential fit in H-Town even more intriguing.

Texans Could Look at Blake Miller Towards End of First Round

If Miller were a serious candidate on the board for Houston on day one of the draft, he'd be yet another big name to come in as a hopeful piece to help the Texans gain stability and upside on their offensive line.

The Texans already made a noteworthy investment at their tackle position earlier this offseason when signing Indianapolis Colts veteran Braden Smith to a two-year, $20 million deal, who's likely slotted in as their starter on the right side for 2026.

Houston's depth behind Smith, at least for this season, is also pretty solid as well, considering both former second round pick Blake Fisher and swing tackle Trent Brown will be there to claim those reps.

But when looking ahead to the Texans' future plan at tackle, outside of Aireontae Ersery, Houston could use some security in the form of another young standout to fill in on the left side.

That way, Ersery— the Texans' second-round selection from a year ago— and that young tackle could pair together as a starter as soon as the start of the 2027 season, with the right tools and experience to be on the bookends of Houston's line for years to come.

That puts Miller right in line to be a guy for that exact role.

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) warms up during the Pinstipe Bowl practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller, who's started four years at right tackle for Clemson, has the ideal size and experience to fit that role in Houston for the long haul. He measured at nearly 6-foot-7, 320 pounds at the combine, and is pretty well refined as a run-blocker as is.

And with one year under his belt filling in as more-or-less a rotational piece behind Smith, he sets up to be a perfect developmental, yet long-term option that Houston could target towards the back-end of the first, or early second round.

Houston has two selections in the top 40, both at 28 and 38, that give them two opportunities to select Miller if he falls. And in the event Houston is still in the market to be aggressive in upgrading their offensive line for now and the future, Miller might be just the guy to bring that spark.

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