Texans' Home Stadium Gets a Familiar New Name

The Houston Texans' stadium will be donning a fresh name for the 2026 and beyond.

And that name will actually be one that the Texans and their franchise is quite familiar with.

After 12 years of being under the name NRG Stadium, the naming rights of the stadium have since been shifted back to Reliant Energy––a subsidiary of NRG––the name that the building was under from 2002 to 2014.

So instead of "NRG Stadium," you'll once again by seeing "Reliant Stadium" atop the Texans' home.

NRG Stadium Reverts Back to Reliant Stadium

Reliant Energy has owned the naming rights of the Texans' stadium since initially purchasing it back in 2002 on a 30-year, $200 million agreement, but has been under the name of its parent company for over the last decade.

Fans have seemingly wanted to have the Texans playing back in their originally named stadium, though. According to NRG, a new survey detailed that 90% of fans were onboard with the name change back to their roots, and now get to do so starting off their 25th season in the NFL.

So, the stadium is still owned by the same company of NRG, but will now revert back to the name Texans fans first got accustomed to upon the franchise's arrival in the 2000s.

Reliant Energy also posted a promotional video to their socials, giving fans a glimpse of the future.

The name you remember. The energy you feel.



Reliant Stadium returns this August. Houston, welcome back. pic.twitter.com/hdfQt9nycW — reliantenergy (@reliantenergy) April 15, 2026

Texans Onboard With Reliant Energy's Change

The change was actually made solely by Reliant Energy, rather than the Texans themselves. But according to team president Mike Tomon, it's a decision that the franchise is more than welcoming in their 25th season as a franchise.

“I don’t think you could have mapped it out better from our perspective,” Texans president Mike Tomon said, via The Houston Chronicle. “We’re excited to celebrate 25 seasons of Houston Texans football back where it all began when it was Reliant Stadium."

"To be in this situation, where you have one of your founding partners that has really been with us from the very beginning back in 2002, to have it rebranded back to Reliant as we celebrate 25 seasons, I think it lines up perfectly.”

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Fans walk outside of NRG Stadium before the game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As for those from Reliant Energy's camp, the change is one made with the fans in mind, bringing together some shared excitement between both the company and the Houston community.

“It’s the brand that they connect with, that they do business with, that they trust to deliver their power and that we have relationships with, so we’re excited to bring it back,” NRG Consumer president Brad Bentley said of the change, via The Houston Chronicle. “We think we’ll have a lot of good momentum and excitement among our customers.”

Now, it sets up the Texans to play under their roof with the same name the franchise started with, extending that partnership at least until their 2032 season, when that initial 30-year agreement is then set to expire.

The change is officially set to take place for the stadium once the World Cup's Round of 16 is completed in Houston after July 4th, allowing for a little under three months for any and all changes to fall into place before then.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!