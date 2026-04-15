Five Burning Questions for the Texans Heading Into NFL Draft

The Houston Texans sit right around the one-week mark until the 2026 NFL Draft officially arrives after a long and extended wait.

And as the clock continues to tick down before that time finally arrives, there's still a bundle of burning questions encircling the Texans that have yet to be answered over the course of a busy offseason thus far.

Here's a look at five of those big questions as this year's draft gradually looms closer:

Trade Up or Trade Down From 28?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

History tells us that the Texans love to make draft-day deals. Nick Caserio hasn't made fewer than three trades in any given draft that he's been at the helm for Houston. So the question becomes whether or not this team will trade out of the first round for what would make a third straight draft of doing so.

Or maybe the Texans could decide to make an agressive shift up the board for a prospect they really covet. Having two second round picks could be a big help for Houston if they want to make that push, depending on how the board falls.

As Caserio himself stated, the Texans will be keeping fans "on their toes" once the draft arrives, adding more fuel to the fire that Houston might not be selecting at pick 28 after all.

#Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn't seem to count out the idea of trading back AGAIN in this year's draft:



🗣️"If we pick, we pick. If we don't, we don't... If we move out of the first round, then I'll probably get some choice words..."



"I've heard a lot worse things in my life." pic.twitter.com/zEy7u4a5V2 — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 14, 2026

How Much is Will Anderson Getting Paid?

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The one major task left on the Texans' offseason to-do list remains with hashing out an extension for Will Anderson Jr. All signs point towards C.J. Stroud waiting it out until next offseason before getting his next deal, which puts Houston's star edge rusher squarely at the front of the line for the next name worthy of a payday.

The big question remains just how much Anderson's going to get. Some rumors have linked him to no less than $40 million annually, others have linked him to no less than $50 million.

Expect something closer to the latter to get done before or around draft time to ink a franchise cornerstone in Houston for the foreseeable future.

Any Word on Azeez Al-Shaair's Extension?

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Another player who was rumored to see a new extension but hasn't to this point: Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, coming off his best season in Houston, and has shown to be more than worthy of landing a payday himself.

The Texans would save money on Al-Shaair's current deal by extending him now, but also ensure they don't lose out on him next offseason when he actually does hit restricted free agency.

Of course, considering his tight relationship to DeMeco Ryans, and his integral part of Houston's culture, there's no worry about losing Al-Shaair any time soon. But it still leaves you wondering when his future can finally be set in stone with another contract.

Who Will Jake Andrews Compete With?

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) in action during a play in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The offensive line reform has been immense for the Texans early on in the offseason, but the center position is one area of Houston's front that hasn't seen as much attention as initially expected.

Houston does seem to like what 2025 starter Jake Andrews brings to the table, and they could very well put him in the same role for another season. But it still feels more than likely some type of competition is brought in to at least add another option for the Texans' center role.

Look towards the middle rounds of the draft, particularly in rounds three and four, as a prime place for Houston to dabble in adding a young center prospect into the mix.

What's the Plan Behind Will Anderson & Danielle Hunter?

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Another area of the Texans' roster that hasn't been clearly addressed so far in the offseason is their third edge rusher behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Veteran Denico Autry, who held down that spot in 2025, is now gone, and leaves Houston looking elsewhere for that depth off the edge. Their elite edge rushing tandem is great, but they can't play every snap, and need a third steady pass-rusher to help round out their defensive front as a collective.

It sets up another prime opportunity for the Texans to address that need with a high selection in the draft, perhaps with as steep as a second round pick, depending on how the board falls.

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