Texans' Next Three Moves After Locking Up Will Anderson

The Houston Texans checked off a major remaining box on their offseason to-do list by signing All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. to a three-year, $150 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, and cementing him on the Texans roster through 2030.

It's yet another entry to add into a long collection of offseason moves from the Texans and their front office over the past few weeks, as they've been diligently reloading for another run as a top AFC contender next season.

Yet, even with the frantic moves that have been made thus far, a few remaining priorities are still left for Houston to complete. For the most part, all of the big pieces have fallen into place, but that's not to say their work is totally finished before their offseason training gets fully underway.

Here's a look at the next three moves Houston has on tap before considering their roster ready to go for the 2026 season.

1. Find a DE3 Behind Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrate after a sack during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's no question the Texans have the best two-headed monster throughout the NFL, but the depth behind their duo of Anderson and Danielle Hunter looks a little dicey before going through the motions of the draft.

Having both stars creates a problem for any offensive line on a weekly basis, but even those top guys will need a few breathers on gameday to fully maximize their power on a down-to-down basis. That's where having three strong edge rushers to rotate in and out of the line becomes extremely valuable.

Whether the pickup be through a late free agency addition or a selection within the top two days of the draft, expect the Texans to find at least one more appealing force on the edge before getting into the weeds of their offseason training.

2. Extend LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) reacts with safety K'Von Wallace (38) after making an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The one remaining name on the Texans' roster who had been rumored to land an offseason extension but hasn't is Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

There's no concerns that Al-Shaair is bound to stick in Houston long-term. He's an integral part of their defensive success as their on-field general and a team captain on that side of the ball, and is sure to get paid like one of the top linebackers in football because of it.

The question though, relies on when that payday will hit, and just how much that extension is set to be worth. The top 10 highest paid linebackers in the league are at least making $12 million AAV, meaning the Texans' bill on defense will only be creeping higher, but is undoubtedly an investment Houston has to make.

3. Find Another Starter Next to Sheldon Rankins

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nearly every core piece of next year's Texans defense is settled with a bona fide starter, except for their second defensive tackle spot next to Sheldon Rankins.

2025 standout Tommy Togiai might be more than capable of holding things down as he did towards the end of last season, but adding further competition for that starting spot for training camp could be a big boost for the overall effectiveness of this already elite front seven.

Considering how busy Houston has been scouting out this year's defensive tackle class, don't be surprised if the Texans wind up targeting a top name early in the draft to help plug up that remaining hole on the defense.

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