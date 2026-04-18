Local DT Prospect Wouldn't Mind Landing With Texans in Draft

The Houston Texans have been carefully picking apart this year's defensive tackle class leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, having reportedly brought in several highly rated prospects projected to land in the top two days; a hint of what to expect come draft night at the end of the month.

One name who's been brought in among those prospects has been one who played college right down the road in Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, the 6-foot-3, 292-pound senior who reportedly came in for a top-30 visit earlier in the draft process.

A Texas-native, Onyedim says his dad even watched the Texans when he was growing up, and if selected by Houston in next week's draft, would be "amazing" to go play for his hometown.

“Being able to go to my hometown team, my dad said, ‘I don’t watch too much football,’ but when he watched football, he definitely watched the Houston Texans,” Onyedim said via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. “It was a blessing to go meet with the team that my dad loves watching. It would be, amazing to play for my hometown team.

“I grew up always watching them, being a big J.J. Watt fan and everything. So, that would be great.”

Why Tyler Onyedim Could Make Sense for Houston

Onyedim has the experience and explosive athleticism that makes him an ideal fit in the middle of the Texans' defensive line, and potentially worthy of a day two selection.

Onyedim is a fifth-year senior who had started three years with both Texas A&M and Iowa State, and shows the versatility to fit in multiple schemes, whether that be as a 3-tech or in an odd-technique.

During his latest season with the Aggies, Onyedim put together 48 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while starting in 12 games.

He has the explosion and length that the Houston front office has coveted in a lot of their top defensive players in recent history, and has the solidified production in the SEC to match.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He still needs work to fully refine as a pass-rusher. But in a hypothetical fit with the Texans, his placement next to Sheldon Rankins could provide the spark of youth, yet solid experience, that puts him in place as an early, impactful starter betweenWill Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

The Texans have lost out on a ton of their defensive line depth throughout the offseason in the form of Tim Settle leaving for the Washington Commanders, and the duo of Mario Edwards and Denico Autry being released. That puts them in prime position to reload with youth and athleticism in next week's draft.

That being said, keep Onyedim on the list of candidates Houston could look towards as someone who can fill out that depth, perhaps as a perfect name to land with the Texans at pick 69 in the third round, depending on how the board inevitably falls.

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