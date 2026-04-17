Texans, Will Anderson Agree to Record-Breaking 3-Year Contract

The Houston Texans have finally agreed to a new contract with star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans and Will Anderson have agreed to a three-year, $150 million contract.

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The #Texans and All-Pro edge Will Anderson Jr. have agreed on a blockbuster, 3-year, $150M extension with $134M guaranteed to make him the NFL’s highest paid non-QB ever.



The deal, which includes a rare no-trade clause, was done by @AgentNicoleLynn of @KlutchSports. pic.twitter.com/oJqNuLpCTv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2026

The deal reportedly includes $134 million guaranteed, and will keep him signed onto the Texans roster through the 2030 season.

At $50 million AAV, Anderson's contract comes out to him becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, and shattering the previous high for edge rusher salaries, previously held by Green Bay Packers' Micah Parsons at $46.5 million.

Texans Officially Agree to $150 Million Extension With Will Anderson

Anderson's deal comes together after a career-best third season in the mix for the Texans, ultimately landing him his first-ever nod on First-Team All-Pro as a centerpiece of Houston's elite defense and overall pass rush.

In the 17 games he played throughout last season, Anderson put together 12.0 sacks, 54 combined tackles, 20 TFLs, and three forced fumbles to pair with Danielle Hunter as the most dominant pass-rushing duo in the NFL.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Throughout the postseason, Anderson logged a combined three forced fumbles anf 3.5 combined sacks against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, which ultimately led the entire NFL within the playoffs for both stats.

Now, after three incredible years following his selection at third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson gets rewarded handsomely for it, as the Texans yet again pay a premium at the position to retain their top talents in-house.

Texans Continue to Pay Out Record Breaking Extensions

Last offseason, the Texans hashed out a three-year, $100 million extension for All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to become the highest-paid player at his position before Sauce Gardner got his respective deal.

And just earlier this offseason, Houston agreed to a record-breaking extension for Ka'imi Fairbairn to pay him over $6 million a season, thus cementing him with the largest contract for a kicker in NFL history.

This time, the record-breaking extension comes for one of the most pivotal pieces of their defense and culture as a whole, locking him in through at least the next five seasons––including his three new extension years, alongside the two seasons on his rookie contract, due to Houston accepting his fifth-year option earlier this month.

As for what lies ahead for Anderson's draft classmate and second-overall pick from three years ago, quarterback C.J. Stroud, the expectation remains that he'll wait out his extension situation until next offseason for both sides to get a better perspective of what his value might be on a second contract.

But as for Anderson, his extension situation can now finally come to a perfect conclusion. He's locked in as a core piece of the Texans' roster for years to come, and after three years of gradually finding his way to becoming one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, he can officially get paid like it too.

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