The Houston Texans' defense took a big hit heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was placed on injured reserve due to a lingering groin injury. Al-Shaair missed this past weekend against the Cleveland Browns after missing last week's team practice, and now, he'll be set to miss the next four games as he recovers.

The Texans have placed Azeez Al-Shaair on the injured reserve list.



Al-Shaair missed Week 10 against the Browns with a groin injury, and he’ll now be slated to miss the next 4 weeks.



The earliest he can return will be in Week 15 vs. the Jaguars. — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) November 17, 2026

But the Texans not having Al-Shaair in the mix is a big loss for their overall defensive success. Al-Shaair is a captain, the green-dot signal caller, and an every-down player for Houston's defense. Not having him on the field for any stretch of time––let alone four weeks––is a significant loss.

So how might the Texans adjust now that Al-Shaair is set to miss multiple weeks, and who on their defense will be due for a bigger role now that he won't be a part of the equation until Week 15?

Let's break it down:

Jake Hansen Expects to See Significant Jump in Snaps

In terms of the personnel that the Texans will be running on a down-to-down basis, things won't be looking much different outside of taking Al-Shaair out of the equation.

We've seen the Texans make bigger shifts on their defense without someone like Jalen Pitre on the field, and instead run more 4-3 looks rather than their typical nickel sets. However, Houston probably won't be taking that approach without Al-Shaair on the field.

Instead, their defense will expect to look pretty similar to last week's setup: their regular nickel defense with five defensive backs and two linebackers on a down-to-down basis. But instead of Al-Shaair being on the field, Jake Hansen will be in line to take his snaps as their middle linebacker.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last weekend against the Browns without Al-Shaair on the field, it was Hansen who took ahold of 97% of the Texans' total defensive snaps, only coming off for two plays over the course of the day. Henry To'oTo'o took ahold of 100% of the defensive snaps.

When Al-Shaair missed Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, the setup was similar for the Texans and their defensive personnel. Hansen claimed 95% of their defensive snaps, but then-practice squad call-up Kenneth Murray was deemed their green dot signal-caller and saw over 80% of the defensive snaps.

Moving forward, though, it's easy to imagine that Hansen will be the Texans' new green-dot signal caller for the extent that Al-Shaair is out of the picture.

Kenneth Murray is still a part of Houston's practice squad, but with all three of his call-ups used on the season, he'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to be on the gameday roster once again; something that hasn't happened to this point.

Bottom Line

So moving forward, you can expect the Texans' defensive personnel to more than likely consist of Hansen and To'oTo'o leading the way. Murray also remains a name to keep on the radar, but only if Houston decides to ink him to a traditional contract for the 53-man roster.

Will that be enough to keep the Texans' defense afloat while shorthanded? It's tough to say. Houston's defense has been underwhelming this season with Al-Shaair on the field, and Hansen didn't perform much better in Week 10 when he saw an increase in opportunities.

Hansen allowed over 100 yards and eight catches on the 10 plays he was targeted against the Browns; the most of any player on the Texans' defense. Houston will have to be better in coverage moving forward, and a large part of that relies on Hansen's ability to keep the middle of the field in check.

Time will tell if the Texans can hold things together without their defensive leader, because for the next four weeks, they have no choice but to move forward with him out of the picture.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!