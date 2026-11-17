The Houston Texans dropped a critical Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns this weekend in a 24-27 loss that now leaves their record at a rough 3-6 record through nine games on the season.

And in the midst of their Week 10 loss, the Texans certainly saw a few position groups around the roster leave a bit more to be desired on the field. Yet, there were also a handful of position groups who didn't exactly drop the ball as much as others and deserve some credit for their performance.

So that makes now a pretty good time to sort through the Texans' lineup from this weekend's action and grade how every position group performed, thus breaking down where exactly Houston came up short for their humbling loss.

With that, let's go through each Texans position group one by one and determine who shined and who didn't from this Sunday in Cleveland.

Offensive Grades

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB: B-

It's tricky to evaluate C.J. Stroud's performance in this game.

On one hand, his first half was spectacular, as he threw just four incompletions for his 190 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Once the second half arrived, he completed just 5 of 19 passes for less than 25 yards, the offense dried up, and turned out to be a huge component as to why the Texans couldn't finish the job after a fiery start to Sunday's action.

The offensive line's performance didn't help, nor did the lack of a run game, the excessive penalties, or the second-half play-calling. So Stroud might still squeak by with a B-minus grade thanks to an extremely hot start, but a better performance at the end might've made the difference for a fourth win on the season for Houston.

RB: D

It was tough to imagine the Texans' run game generating much traction after Woody Marks went down with a concussion in the third quarter. And things certainly dragged to a halt on the ground once he left the game and didn't return.

Marks finished with 12 carries for 50 yards, while the running backs outside of Marks finished with eight carries for 18 yards. The Texans better hope that David Montgomery can give it a go on Thursday night, or things could look pretty similar on the ground against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

WR: B

While the Texans' offense took a nosedive in the second half, it was a game where their receiving talent did show up in a big way; particularly as it relates to Nico Collins en route to his nine receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 16 targets.

CJ Stroud into a tight window to Nico Collins for 6!



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Xavier Hutchinson also turned in a respectable performance with over 50 receiving yards, while Tank Dell turned in his sub-50% snap share for a solid three catches and 21 yards. Without Marvin Harrison Jr. in the fold, all in all, it's hard to be too upset with the production from Houston's receivers this week.

TE: D

It was a pretty uninspiring performance from the Texans' tight ends in this game. While Dalton Schultz did help take the second half lid off of Houston's offense thanks to an 11-yard touchdown reception from C.J. Stroud, the position remained mostly a nonfactor outside of that one play.

Schultz, Foster Moreau, Marlin Klein, and Cade Stover combined for just two targets on the day; both of those going to Schultz. We've seen much better performance and involvement from this Texans tight end unit compared to the product that was shown on Sunday.

OL: D+

While the Texans did limit Stroud to just one sack throughout the day in Cleveland, it didn't come without the offensive line allowing several pressures and some pivotal penalties that changed the tides pretty significantly in this one.

The Browns generated an impressive 52% pressure rate on the Texans in Week 10, with eight different defenders from Cleveland finding their way to multiple pressures in the game. That's far from a recipe for success, and a big reason as to why the end result looked as it did for Houston on Sunday.

Defensive Grades

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) causes a fumble by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL: B

Even without Danielle Hunter in the mix due to a hamstring injury, the Texans' defensive line still managed to generate a good amount of pressure on Deshaun Watson over the course of the day. Houston found their way to four total sacks for a loss of 32 yards, and limited Cleveland's running backs to a little over three yards per carry.

If only the Texans could've contained Watson on his scrambling plays a bit better, their defensive line grade could be the best of anyone around the roster. However, his ability to extend plays was a big reason as to why this offense found success against Houston's defense.

LB: D+

The Texans' linebacker group has seen their struggles throughout the stretches in which they're forced to play without Azeez Al-Shaair manning the middle of the field, and that was the story of what happened to this unit on Sunday as Al-Shaair was sidelined with a groin injury.

Jake Hansen was particularly underwhelming, as he allowed a rough eight receptions for 109 yards on his 10 total targets, and led to multiple explosives being let up within the middle of the field. The Texans need to get their linebacker group healthy as soon as possible for better results to come to fruition.

CB: B

We've certainly seen some darker days from this Texans' cornerback group this season as a part of their schematic lapses in the first half of the season.

This game wasn't exactly perfect, considering Watson surged to an impressive 312 passing yards, but Houston's cornerback duo of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter only allowed a combined 63 yards on their 12 total targets.

Lassiter's fourth-quarter unnecessary roughness call does sting, for sure. But that call was debatable in its own right. Outside of that blip on the radar, there are more concerns worth highlighting on this Texans defense from Sunday than the performance of their cornerbacks.

S: B-

The Texans' safety unit certainly gets some bonus points thanks to Calen Bullock's big interception in the fourth quarter, which now leads him to being the team's interception leader on the season with a pair of takeaways through nine games.

As for M.J. Stewart's performance, though, things could've certainly been better. He allowed three receptions for 86 yards on seven targets, which was his highest yards allowed on the season so far. It remains to be seen if the Texans will continue to stick with Stewart or roll with Reed Blankenship once again, who was a nonfactor in this game.

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