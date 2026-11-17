The Houston Texans just announced a pretty concerning update regarding the injury status of Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

According to the Texans, Al-Shaair has been placed on injured reserve ahead of Houston's Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Al-Shaair was on the Texans' injury report dating back to last week's game against the Cleveland Browns, which led to him missing all three days of practice and being ruled out for Sunday's action.

And now, it appears that Al-Shaair's absence will linger much longer than just that Week 10 game against Cleveland.

Per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Al-Shaair's groin injury is one that is deemed “significant" and will require surgery.

Azeez Al-Shaair's groin injury is one that is significant and requires surgery, per a source. He's not been ruled out for the season, though. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 17, 2026

Al-Shaair has been dealing with the same groin injury that's now placed him on injured reserve dating back to Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.

That injury led to him missing the following week against the Dallas Cowboys, but then returned in Week 5 against his former team, the Tennessee Titans. But now, he'll be forced to miss a little more time with that same issue.

Al-Shaair has yet to be ruled out for the remainder of the season. Yet, at the very least, he'll be due to miss around a month simply because of his status on injured reserve.

Al-Shaair's injured reserve designation will keep him out for the next four weeks at a minimum: against the Colts, the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Washington Commanders.

His first chance to return to the lineup comes in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the event he's only sidelined for the minimum four weeks that come with an injured reserve placement. However, it remains to be seen just how quickly his rehab process will go in the weeks ahead.

What Al-Shaair's Absence Means for the Texans' Defense

Al-Shaair, while he hasn't been up to the same standard this season that he was during his Pro Bowl campaign of 2025, is still a critical component of the Texans' defensive success when he's healthy and on the field.

In the seven games that he's played this season, Al-Shaair has put together 68 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and three passes defended. He currently leads the Texans' defense in combined tackles, and ties for third in solo tackles behind only Calen Bullock and Kamari Lassiter.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) celebrates a tackle for loss against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will now be forced to adjust on their defense in the weeks ahead without Al-Shaair. And in all likelihood, their starting linebackers will look pretty similar to what they rolled out this past weekend against the Browns while he was ruled out.

Jake Hansen was elevated to start next to Henry To'oTo'o within the Texans' front seven, just as he did when Al-Shaair was out for Week 4 against the Cowboys.

In the weeks ahead, Hansen could be in line to be Houston's starting middle linebacker, or at least until Al-Shaair is ready to return to the field. Fourth-round rookie Wade Woodaz could also have a route to getting more reps on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Regardless, being without Al-Shaair––one of the Texans' team captains and their green dot on the defense––is a devastating loss for the success on that side of the ball as a whole.

We'll see how Houston winds up performing without him, but there's no doubt that his absence makes the climb out of their 3-6 hole a whole lot tougher than it would be with him as a part of the equation.

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