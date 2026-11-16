What Stands Out From Texans' Week 10 Snap Counts vs. Browns

The Houston Texans fell in a pivotal 24-27 road loss to the Cleveland Browns over the weekend, now dropping this team to a rough 3-6 on the season, and thus continues their streak of being unable to claim back-to-back victories on the year so far.

And in the aftermath of the Texans' humbling Week 10 loss to Cleveland, we now have a glimpse of the snap counts that transpired for both sides over the weekend–– giving us a look at who played, who didn't, and what differences stood out compared to some of Houston's prior weeks of action.

Let's take a look at what the Texans' Week 10 snap counts have to offer, and break down some of what stands out the most:

Texans' Week 10 Snap Counts vs. Browns

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns snap counts | Week 10, 2026 NFL season, via NFLGSIS. | NFLGSIS.

Tank Dell's Snap Count Remains Under 50%

After Dell has seen his snap count take a noticeable jump last weekend against the Chargers, the Texans remained a bit more conservative when it came to involving him in the game plan against the Browns. He saw the fourth-most snaps at the position and continued to see under 50% of the total offensive snaps.

It comes as a bit surprising knowing that the Texans' receiver room did have a few more snaps up for grabs with Marvin Harrison Jr. sidelined with a hamstring injury. Rather than seeing his opportunity leap even further, Houston is still taking things slow and steady when it comes to getting Dell involved on a weekly basis.

Marlin Klein's Opportunities Shrink

Another name on the offensive side who didn't see the jump in opportunities like expected was second-round rookie Marlin Klein. After seeing nearly 20 offensive snaps last weekend against the Chargers, those snaps were practically cut in half against the Browns, as he saw just a dozen looks and zero snaps throughout the day.

Perhaps the game script didn't help the Texans get their developmental rookie involved like they would've hoped. Regardless, it's yet another week where fans are left scratching their heads as to why Houston opted to select a tight end in the second round of the draft, just to not get him on the field.

Kayden McDonald's Limited Day

The Texans' defensive tackle rotation shifted slightly from the norm this weekend, and it resulted in Naquan Jones seeing around the same number of opportunities as Houston's second-round rookie Kayden McDonald.

Is it a product of the Texans really liking what they have in Jones, or a result of McDonald being a bit behind in his expected development? Maybe a little bit of both. Regardless, it's a little surprising not seeing McDonald's opportunities rise much more from what they looked like when he started the season off of injured reserve in Week 5.

Was Reed Blankenship Benched?

One name on the Texans' defense who didn't see the field as expected was none other than veteran Reed Blankenship, who claimed just two snaps over the course of the day, while M.J. Stewart stepped up to be Houston's starting safety next to Calen Bullock.

Did the change result in a major difference in results from the Texans' defense? Well, their tackling still struggled, they gave up a handful of explosive plays to the Browns' passing game, and allowed Cleveland to score 27 points on the day with nearly 400 total yards of offense. So, not exactly. But perhaps the shift in the safety unit is still a sign of what to expect moving forward.

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