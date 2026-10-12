Texans Have 2 Injury Concerns Lingering After Week 5 Win vs. Titans

The Houston Texans were finally able to claim their first win of the 2026 season, coming from a huge 26-3 victory on the road over their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans, now lifting to a bit of a better-looking 1-4 record on the year.

But in the midst of the Texans' Week 5 victory against the Titans, Houston saw not one, but two starters leave the game due to injury and did not return.

In the first half of action, Texans running back David Montgomery left the game with what the team had labeled a groin injury. And in the second half, defensive back Jalen Pitre would wind up leaving due to a shoulder injury.

After the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans issued an update on the status of Montgomery and Pitre, making it clear that the team was still evaluating the injuries to both.

"We're still evaluating David [Montgomery]. He has a groin injury and may miss some time," Ryans said after the game. "With Pitre, we're still evaluating his shoulder to see how significant that injury may be."

Depending on the severity of each injury––which will likely become clearer in the next few days once the team starts preparing for Week 6––each could be a notable loss for the Texans' lineup on each side of the ball.

What David Montgomery, Jalen Pitre Injuries Mean for Texans

Knowing that both Montgomery and Pitre are deemed weekly starters in their respective roles, being without both could call for a couple of lineup changes heading into Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When it comes to the Texans' plan at running back without Montgomery, it feels like a safe bet to assume that Woody Marks will be the one claiming the vast majority of snaps in the backfield for whatever extent he's sidelined.

Marks claimed a season-high 15 carries in the Texans' win over the Titans, which came without the services of Montgomery in the second half. And in those opportunities, Marks had his best game of the year with 62 rushing yards (4.1 yards per carry) and chipped in for four receptions worth 23 yards.

So if Montgomery is going to miss some time, the Texans should feel pretty confident in Marks, who oftentimes has looked better than Houston's veteran counterpart in the time he's been on the field this season.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Tony Adams (29) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Pitre's case, losing his presence on the defensive side of the ball would be a much more impactful injury. Pitre offers a physical and versatile skillset for a unique layer of playmaking to this Texans defense when he's on the field. So being without him could be a significant hit to their overall ceiling.

If Pitre is going to miss time, expect a couple of names to rise up with the chance of taking the Texans' starting nickel role.

Fifth-round rookie safety Kamari Ramsey had experience playing the nickel during his time at USC that makes him an appealing option, or perhaps a veteran like M.J. Stewart could rise up to the occasion instead.

Regardless, the hope for the Texans will be that both Montgomery and Pitre keep their missed time to a minimum, perhaps being back in the lineup as soon as this coming weekend when the team travels to London for a date with another AFC South rival.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!