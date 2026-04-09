Texans Signing Foster Moreau Puts Writing on the Wall for This Veteran

One of the Houston Texans' more underrated pickups of the offseason thus far has been their free agency signing of former New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau.

Signed to a two-year, $7 million deal through the 2027 season, Moreau adds some necessary depth to the Texans' tight end room that wasn't quite as refined last year. While Dalton Schultz stood out as Houston's second-leading pass-catcher behind Nico Collins and a notable bright spot offensively, the names behind him weren't quite as steady.

Now, Moreau comes into the mix to help bring that necessary depth aboard. He does come off an injury-riddled and bumpy 2025 campaign where he saw career-low receiving numbers, yet if he is really back to 100%, his veteran presence can bring a nice facelift to the tight end room altogether.

At the same time, there's a world where Moreau's addition in Houston puts another tight end's spot on the roster in question: that being third-year tight end Cade Stover.

Could Cade Stover's Roster Spot Be in Jeopardy?

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It's not to say that Stover is guaranteed to be off the Texans' roster by the time Week One rolls around. Especially without moving through the draft or any preseason preparation, his spot on the 53-man roster is far from cemented one way or another.

Yet, as the Texans did make a conscious effort to bring a veteran, blocking-focused tight end into the building for next year, it does leave your mind to wonder what the plans are for Stover.

Stover comes off a 2025 campaign that was limited due to a broken foot he suffered in the first week of the season, ultimately playing in nine games to post 12 receptions for 76 yards. He also had four rushing snaps for three total yards, primarily as a big body to put under center in an effort for a "tush push"-esque play.

But in the reps, he did fill in as the Texans' second tight end behind Schultz. He left a bit more to be desired. Especially in Houston's postseason loss to the New England Patriots when Schultz went down with an injury. Stover fell flat in that golden opportunity to prove his worth by logging just two receptions for two yards.

So it comes as no surprise that the Texans felt the need to upgrade their tight end room in the early portion of the offseason calendar. Those efforts may also very well continue during the draft, in which they have four picks in the top 70 selections to take a chance on a high-rated prospect.

All of that being said, it puts Stover in a unique position where he'll have to compete for a quality performance training camp and preseason to truly lock in his place on the roster.

A potential room of Schultz, Moreau, and an incoming rookie could be more than enough for Houston to feel confident about what the room has to offer, thus leading to Stover being the odd man out. Combine that with the return of Brevin Jordan from his season-ending leg injury from last year, and the room gets even more crowded.

If Stover can show up in those preseason reps and throughout the Texans' offseason program, then there's certainly still life in what his hopes for being on the 2026 roster may hold. On the surface, though, it looks as if it'll be an uphill climb for him to face from now until roster cutdown day.