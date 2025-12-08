The 7-5 Houston Texans and 6-6 Kansas City Chiefs have officially revealed their inactives list rolling into their Week 14 Sunday Night Football matchup.

Here's the full landscape for both sides before kickoff:

Houston Texans Inactives

– WR Braxton Berrios



– QB Graham Mertz



– CB Alijah Huzzie



– CB Ja'Marcus Ingram



– DE Solomon Byrd



– LB Jamal Hill



– OT Jarrett Kingston

One big omission for the Texans sticks out: cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who's officially good to go after previously being listed as questionable with a foot injury. Houston's two-headed threat on the boundary of Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. will be intact with a big assignment on Kansas City's speedy wide receiver corps.

As for those who won't be in the mix for the Texans, wide receiver and special teamer Braxton Berrios is once again a healthy scratch, as will defensive end Solomon Byrd, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, along with cornerbacks Alijah Huzzie and new addition Ja'Marcus Ingram.

Graham Mertz, the Texans' seventh-round rookie signal-caller, will be the emergency third quarterback set to enter in the event both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills go down with an injury, but he'll still find his way onto the inactives list.

Jamal Hill will be the only injured name stuck to the side on the inactives list for Houston, who's been ruled out for a second straight week due to a hamstring injury. He'll eye his next chance to suit up on the Texans’ defense for Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) reacts after a field goal attempt is blocked during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs Inactives

– CB Kristian Fulton



– OG Trey Smith



– OT Jawaan Taylor



– RB Elijah Mitchell



– WR Nikko Remigio



– WR Jaylen Royals

As for the Chiefs, they'll be stuck with a couple of key injuries on their hands, particularly on the offensive line in the form of Jawaan Taylor and Trey Smith, who have both been downgraded to out after previously being listed as questionable heading into the weekend.

It's a big hole on the right side of the Chiefs' offensive line for a unit that's already down its starting left tackle, Josh Simmons, who was placed on IR earlier in the week, and one that this elite Texans pass rush could be in line to expose in a major way.

Kickoff between the Texans and Chiefs lands on 7:20 p.m. CT in Arrowhead Stadium, where Houston will have an opportunity to extend their win streak to five in what might be their toughest test of the season so far.

