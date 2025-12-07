How to Watch, Stream Texans vs. Chiefs on SNF

The 7-5 Houston Texans are looking to keep the hot hand for a big primetime matchup on the horizon against the 6-6 Kansas City Chiefs, who, on the other side, are looking to avoid a second-straight loss with their backs against the wall to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Texans come off a quality divisional win vs. the Indianapolis Colts from the week prior, and will try to right the wrongs of last year's playoff loss against the Chiefs, and extend their extensive win streak one more game to continue climbing into the postseason picture.

However, it certainly won't be easy for the Texans to do so. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are always a tall task to face up against, especially in Arrowhead Stadium, and with what could be their season at stake in the event of a loss, you can expect the Chiefs to bring their best in order to dump cold water on Houston's hot streak.

Here's how to tune into the Texans' Week 14 action against the Chiefs under the primetime lights:

How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs the ball against Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) and safety Calen Bullock (21) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

- Date/Time: Sunday, December 7th @ 7:20 PM CST



- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO



- TV Broadcast: NBC



- Stream: NFL+



- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris



- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)

Betting Lines

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; |Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

- Spread: Houston +3.5 (-110), Kansas City -3.5 (-110)



- Favorite Moneyline: Kansas City -198



- Underdog Moneyline: Houston +164



- Total: 41.5



- Total Over Odds: -112



- Total Under Odds: -108

Injury Reports

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Here's the final injury reports released from each team following their third practice of the week.

Houston Texans

– LB Jamal Hill: OUT (hamstring)



– CB Kamari Lassiter: QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Kansas City Chiefs

– CB Christian Roland-Wallace: OUT (ankle)



– OG Trey Smith: DOUBTFUL (ankle)



– OT Jawaan Taylor: DOUBTFUL (triceps/knee)



– TE Noah Gray: QUESTIONABLE (concussion/shoulder)



– WR Nikko Remigio: OUT (shoulder)

The Texans have one major name to keep an eye on in cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who was a limited participant in Houston's last practice of the week before being deemed questionable before kickoff. The hope is for Lassiter to play, but if he's sidelined, that leaves Tremon Smith in line to get those reps as thr second cornerback on the boundary next to Derek Stingley Jr.

The Chiefs, though, certainly have a few injuries on their own, with the two biggest being on their offensive line in Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor; both likely to be out with their respective injuries, and keeps the Kansas City protection in front of Mahomes in flux compared to the typical landscape in front of him.

