The 7-5 Houston Texans have a massive game on the horizon to keep their extensive four-game winning streak going, taking a road trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face off against the 6-6 Kansas City Chiefs for what could be one of the best matchups of this weekend entirely.

But the Texans certainly won't have a simple task coming into Kansas City. This is a team with their back against the wall, needing everything they have to keep their playoff hopes alive, and of course, have the offensive prowess led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid that can keep a winning effort in play for any game they take on.

For Houston, that means a few keys will have to remain a priority, and if they fail to build on them, that could be the difference between extending their win streak or going back to the drawing board next week.

With that said, here's three of the biggest keys for the Texans to take down the Chiefs on Sunday night:

1. Take Advantage of Chiefs' Banged-Up O-Line

It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs will be heading into this one against the Texans, notably depleted on their offensive line.

Left tackle Josh Simmons has been placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. Right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Jawaan Taylor have been listed as doubtful heading into the weekend with their respective injuries, and that makes things interesting for an elite Houston pass-rush led by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

If the Texans can take advantage of the Chiefs' beaten-up unit upfront to get pressure on Patrick Mahomes, that's a recipe proven to give this offense consistent trouble through this season, and in their biggest moments for a couple of Super Bowl losses. That makes it critical for Anderson and Hunter to remain aggressive in getting to the quarterback throughout.

2. Don't Stray From the Ground Game

As the Texans have found increased success offensively, it's been the ground game, and mainly, rookie running back Woody Marks, helping add another element to this scoring attack when it's been needed most.

Last week, Marks held down 19 carries in a winning effort over the Indianapolis Colts; gaining 67 from scrimmage in all, largely thanks to a committed attack on the ground that resulted in his second-highest mark in carries for his rookie season–– and he even left in the middle of the game with a foot injury.

C.J. Stroud's return makes firing off with a heavy air attack that much more appealing, but Houston cannot afford to abandon the run in a game like this one, making Marks a key playmaker to involve throughout the night for Nick Caley and the Texans’ offense.

3. Stay Disciplined on Turnovers, Penalties

Two critical factors that may inevitably sway the outcome of the Texans' action in Kansas City: turnovers and penalties.

Staying ahead in the turnover margin goes without saying. It's important to hang onto possession of the football in any game, but that cannot be overstated against a team like the Chiefs. They're a group that can, very quickly, make an opposing team pay for those little mistakes if unchecked, so staying ahead in those giveaways, and perhaps capturing a few on Kansas City, will be a huge priority.

But the flags will also have to stick to a minimum for the Texans too. Kansas City's last two losses were plagued by slopping, penalty-laden outcomes with at least 10 flags going against them. Houston, though, also comes fresh off a game with nine penalties themselves.

Staying disciplined will be crucial for the Texans to have at the top of mind throughout the way in Kansas City, which goes without saying considering the type of potency this Chiefs roster can bring. But if Houston is able to manage those mistakes, a win could be coming back home to NRG Stadium because of it.

