3 Bold Predictions for Texans' TNF Matchup vs. Bills
The 5-5 Houston Texans have a big challenge on their hands on a short week against the 7-3 Buffalo Bills for a Thursday Night Football showing; a game that'll be crucial for both sides to take advantage of for what lies ahead this season.
It'll be a game that's bound to have its handful of surprises too. As Houston has shown through their turbulent 2025 season so far, they'll be certain to have a few games throughout with a wild turn of events in store, for better or for worse. And with reigning league MVP Josh Allen sitting on the other side of the field, the Texans know chaos can cut both ways.
Here are three bold predictions for how the night could turn out for the Texans against the Bills.
1. Woody Marks Shines on the Primetime Stage
Through the first half of this NFL season, the Bills have consistently struggled when it comes to defending the run.
The Bills are second-to-last in rushing yards allowed per game (153.0), allow the third-most rushing plays of over 10 yards (45), and have allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (17) through 12 weeks.
That clears the way for Texans rookie running back Woody Marks to take advantage in a big way. He's an explosive runner proven to rattle off a few big stat lines when he's given the opportunity in the backfield, and as shown through his 18 carries against the Tennessee Titans, Houston isn't afraid to get their rookie runner the ball getting deeper into the season.
Don't count Marks out from having another 100-plus yards from scrimmage for what would be the third time in his career, and effectively bring a welcomed spark to the Texans' offense without C.J. Stroud under center.
2. Nico Collins Has Another Impressive Day
Since returning from his concussion suffered in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, Nico Collins has found his groove in being one of the more productive top wideouts in the league, and finding a bundle of targets his way in the process.
That trend shouldn't be expected to change heading into Thursday night, especially with Davis Mills at the helm once again; someone who's made sure to get the ball in the hands of his WR1 since filling in for Stroud.
Collins had a season-high 15 targets and 136 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars for Mills' first start, and kept the hot-hand going against Tennessee with nine catches for 92 yards an a touchdown.
The Bills aren't a slouch defense, so it might not come as easily for Collins as it has the past two weeks. Regardless, expect the Texans to look his way often once again in Week 12, with 10-plus targets being well within the realm of possibilities.
3. Danielle Hunter Steps Up Big for 2+ Sacks
This season, Danielle Hunter has shown that if he gets to the quarterback once, a second time usually follows.
Hunter has nine sacks through the first 10 games of his 2025 season, but has just four games where he's recorded a sack–– logging 1.5 or more in those four showings.
So Hunter's recent track record tells us if he's going to get to Josh Allen at least once on the primetime stage, he's more than capable of doing it again. And considering he has five combined sacks in his last two outings, it's clear the five-time Pro-Bowler has been on a mission as of late, and has a perfect chance to keep the hot hand going in front of the Houston crowd.
If the Texans want to put out a critical win on a short week, that success starts by controlling the game on the defensive end––and in turn, puts some big responsibility on the shoulders of Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. to perform up front. Look for at least one of them to have a noteworthy night.
